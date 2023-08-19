Oil Firms Enlist TikTok Influencers to Attract Youth Audience

The renowned TikTok personality, Nora Capistrano Sangalang has gained widespread recognition for her heartwarming videos centered around her grandson. Often portraying herself as “our Filipino grandma” and a “granfluencer,” she has amassed a substantial following of 2.3 million on both TikTok and Instagram. However, her September post stirred a mixture of surprise and frustration among her dedicated followers. The position featured an endorsement for Shell’s fuel rewards program, a collaboration that raised eyebrows due to Shell’s role as a prominent oil company.

Numerous fans expressed their sentiments about the partnership, with one admirer commenting, “I love your account, and you make me laugh a lot. “I can’t imagine that you would partner with a company that … contributes significantly to climate change. This is a very bad image.”

In this instance, Nora Capistrano Sangalang’s decision to promote Shell’s fuel rewards program generated a wave of reactions from her online community, prompting discussions about the potential implications of affiliating with a company deeply intertwined with environmental concerns.

“I love your account and you make me laugh a lot,” one fan commented. “I can’t imagine that you would partner with a company that … contributes significantly to climate change. This is really a very bad image.”

Shaping Perceptions and Mobilizing Action: Fossil Fuel Industry’s TikTok Influence

Sangalang, known as “Mama Nora,” is joined by numerous others in this endeavour. Over 100 influencers have actively utilized their online presence to endorse fossil fuel companies since 2017. This impactful reach spans the world, effectively communicating to billions of individuals globally. These findings result from recent investigations by DeSmog, a dedicated website focused on uncovering climate-related matters.

Oil companies have delved into the realm of TikTok, capitalizing on its popularity among over two-thirds of American teenagers, who have expressed heightened concerns about the pressing issue of climate change.

In an intriguing shift, these companies endeavour to cultivate trust among the younger generation. This isn’t merely a promotion of their products; it’s a deliberate attempt to reshape public perception and preserve their societal acceptance.

Concurrently, the youth-driven climate activists have harnessed the power of TikTok to galvanize action against the fossil fuel industry. In March, the viral hashtag #StopWillow gained substantial traction on the platform, with budding environmentalists passionately rallying against ConocoPhillips’ ambitious Willow oil project in Alaska.

Asked for comment, Shell spokesman Curtis Smith said in an email: “People are well aware that Shell produces oil and gas they depend on every day. Many don’t know we are also, in a disciplined way, investing billions in low-carbon solutions and products in support of a balanced energy transition. Making customers aware of those products by way of advertising on social media is one way we pursue business performance and a valid part of our marketing activities.”

Influence of Unlabeled Partnerships and Fossil Fuel Perception Among Different Age Groups

DeSmog’s investigation also highlighted a noteworthy instance involving Conoco, a distinct fuel brand that separated from ConocoPhillips around ten years ago. Intriguingly, the company collaborated with Lizzy, an artistic nail expert and creative content producer. Lizzy was compensated for creating and sharing sponsored videos during the past year. These videos garnered an impressive tally of over a million views across popular social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where her combined following amounts to approximately 660,000 individuals.

Regrettably, both Conoco and Lizzy, who prefer to keep her last name undisclosed, have not provided any comments or responses despite requests for clarification.

In an unrelated instance not encompassed within DeSmog’s comprehensive research, an influencer named Brooke Scheurn also merits attention. Last year, she shared a video that served as a promotion for ExxonMobil’s fuel rewards program. In the video, Scheurn perceptively noted that this program catered to her needs as a soon-to-be mother, highlighting its convenience.

It remains unclear whether Exxon provided any form of compensation to Scheurn for the video. It’s important to note that the video is not labelled as an advertisement or a sponsored partnership. According to the guidelines set by the Federal Trade Commission, individuals with influence must transparently disclose any significant association with a brand they promote. This includes instances where they have received complimentary items or services from the brand.

Surveys consistently indicate that young individuals are more worried about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change. In the US’s 18 to 29 age group, around 48% advocate for a shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, in contrast to only 20% among those aged 65 and above, as per a recent Pew Research Center study.

Controversies Surrounding Fossil Fuel PR Campaigns and Environmental Activism

Major fossil fuel companies have engaged leading public relations agencies like Edelman to influence young people via social media. Notably, Edelman worked with Shell in 2017 on a campaign to alter millennials’ perceptions of the brand.

It remains unclear whether Edelman played a role in Shell’s choice to collaborate with Sangalang, the so-called “granfluencer.” A response from Edelman’s representative, Michael Bush, was not provided for this inquiry. Similarly, Shell’s spokesperson, Curtis, did not immediately confirm the company’s involvement verification.

In recent times, Edelman has encountered escalating censure from environmental activists due to its associations with clients from the fossil fuel sector, including Exxon and American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers. In the previous year, over 450 scientists urged Edelman and other PR firms to discontinue their advocacy for these enterprises, asserting that they “constitute a significant impediment” to global climate action.

Francesca Willow, the individual behind the sustainability and racial justice blog “Ethical Unicorn,” mentioned that she was approached in May with a proposal to feature a guest article from Pheasant Energy, a Fort Worth-based oil and gas company.

Willow turned down the offer, referencing the research from the International Energy Agency, which emphasizes the necessity to avoid any new developments in oil, gas, and coal industries if we aim to avert severe global warming beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

EPA’s 2024-2027 Enforcement Priorities: A Focus on Climate Change and “Forever Chemicals”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has revealed its enforcement priorities for 2024 to 2027. Notably, this includes a novel emphasis on addressing climate change and tackling “forever chemicals” known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The EPA updates its National Enforcement and Compliance Initiatives every four years. Alongside the focus on climate change and PFAS, the new initiatives encompass safeguarding the public from toxic coal ash and reducing hazardous air pollution in communities already burdened by environmental challenges. These initiatives will also fully integrate considerations of environmental justice.

In a recent conversation, David Uhlmann, confirmed by the Senate last month to head the EPA’s enforcement office, discussed these fresh priorities with The Climate 202. This office ensures companies adhere to the nation’s environmental laws.

Uhlmann highlighted that the increased emphasis on climate change could result in stricter enforcement of methane emissions standards for oil and gas facilities, the second-largest contributor to the potent greenhouse gas.

Comments

comments