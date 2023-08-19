Facebook Begins Lawsuit Compensation Payouts: Check Your Eligibility

Facebook by Meta has been on the top headlines not for coming up with some great features and with the release of their new threads app, but infact the social media giant has also been taking the attention of many users because of its controversies, especially with the handling of the user’s data has been something which has resulted in taking Meta to the court’s doorsteps too.

Right after facing a lot of controversies which resulted in taking the parent company of Facebook, Meta to court steps which then resulting the company paying out millions as compensation in a similar way, we have the new class action lawsuit filed against Facebook after which now the social media giant has been planning to settle their lawsuit compensation to their users and you have got around 1 week to file for the compensation amount, let’s take a deep look into it. Here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

Facebook by Meta Settling Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit

Facebook by Meta has been going through a lot of controversies, especially with the lawsuits filed by many users, and right after a long battle in courts, finally, Meta has agreed to pay out compensation to its users.

As per reports, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta agreed to pay out settlement claims on the lawsuit for alleging of selling persona data of Facebook users to third parties, and with further investigation, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica was the consulting firm who has reportedly used Facebook user personal data to support Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Although Meta has agreed to payout to its users they have strongly emphasized that they haven’t done anything wrong.

Facebook Users Can Now Claim Compensation in One of the Recent Lawsuits

Talking about this new lawsuit, Meta has already started the process to pay out the users and the company has started allowing users to file their claims for the users and has kept the deadline for filing their lawsuits by the 25th of August this year.

To talk more about this claim, it’s been said that Facebook has already started with the filing of their new settlement claims through the links mentioned below.

Claim your Settlement on Facebook here

Also, you will be getting an option to edit your claim right before the deadline.

Who is eligible for this settlement?

If you are imagining if you are eligible to get this lawsuit settlement amount right into your bank account or not, then here we have got you covered with the eligibility criteria.

This new lawsuit settlement claim applies to millions and millions of users who will be able to take this payout into their bank account. The criteria mentions:

“If you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, inclusive, you may be eligible for a cash payment,” the settlement details state.

However, if you are among the users to delete their Facebook users in that period then also you will be eligible for this compensation payout by Meta, although, there is a chance that users who deleted accounts may be getting a lowered compensation over the other ex-Facebook users.

Source: TheHill

