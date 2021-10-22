Ola Cars look to hire 10,000 new employees, expand to 100 cities by 2022

Ola wants to hire 10,000 people over the next year as the ride-hailing company expands its automobile commerce platform Ola Cars.

Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh said in a statement that these hires will be made across critical areas such as sales and service centres.

In its first month of existence, the company claims to have sold 5,000 used cars. Ola Cars has begun selling used cars in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, with plans to extend to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Indore by the end of the week.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said,

“With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centers.”

The company hopes to be active in 30 locations in the next two months and to grow to 100 cities by next year, with a $2 billion gross merchandise value for its car commerce platform.

Ola Cars allows users to buy new and used cars through the Ola app.

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of services, including vehicle purchase, financing, and insurance, registration, maintenance, including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories, and vehicle resale back to Ola Cars.

Ola also said that it would open service centres across the country to deliver a better experience using modern telematics, AI and Vision-based systems that ensure high-quality repair work, and advanced robotic paint shops that will provide paintwork that matches OEM factory finish.

On September 23, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced plans to open up its retail platform for digital distribution to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as part of his vision for the future of mobility.

Ola’s bigger New Mobility strategy includes New Mobility Services, New Energy Vehicles, and New Auto Retail, and this platform is a component of it.

This diversification comes as the Bengaluru-based company prepares for its market debut and rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic in its core ride-hailing business.