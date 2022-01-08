Ola Electric ramps up its production to 1000 electric scooters per day

Ola Electric claims to have increased manufacturing in order to accelerate deliveries to customers as well as open a new purchase window for another batch of its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the e-scooter maker, claims that the company is currently producing over a thousand units of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters every day.

Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal tweeted, “Futurefactory now producing almost 1000 scooters a day. Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon.” He also shared photos of scooters parked at the company’s Future factory in Chennai.

The boost in production comes at a time when Ola Electric was having issues producing just 150 units each day, according to reports. The company was dealing with some manufacturing challenges. Its body shop is running at half capacity, while its paint shop is not yet operational, the report added.

The Ola Futurefactory, which accommodates within 500 acres of land in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, aims to produce 20 lakh electric scooters per year in the initial phase. The facility was completed in a record six months and employs an all-female workforce of around 10,000 employees.

Ola Electric has previously stated that it had received over 90,000 orders for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. Bhavish Aggarwal recently announced that all e-scooter units purchased online have been shipped from the company’s facility. Ola Electric is also seeking to meet up with rising demand. Despite the fact that the company dispatched 40,000 units from its initial batch, less than 300 customers received their S1 or S1 Pro electric scooters by the end of last year, according to media reports.

Official registration data, however, suggest that less than 250 Ola electric scooters were delivered. According to the Vahan portal, just 238 Ola electric scooters were delivered in India last month, a figure that is much lower than the number of orders accepted by the company. It has faced serious backlash as a result of the delayed delivery, and many consumers have turned to social media to express their disappointment with the current situation.

Some reports also surfaced that some customers were given the flagship Ola S1 Pro instead of the regular Ola S1 because many consumers demanded an upgrade to the Ola S1 after the initial booking amount. This new announcement from Ola comes at a time when many customers are looking forward to the next scooter purchase window. Ola had stated that the second purchase window would open in January.