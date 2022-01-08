Cosmos: Everything you need to know

Over the past couple of years, we have been witnessing a surge in the growth and popularity of an industry which has managed to make its place amongst one of the largest industries in the world, the cryptocurrency industry. Crypto has been more than successful in catching the eye of potential investors from all across the globe.

Having said that, I believe most of you are already familiar with the basic concept of the industry but, if for some reason that’s still not the case, I think it is best if we talk about that first.

The crypto industry is nothing but a decentralized platform that uses blockchain technology for all its operations, which has also been proved helpful in eliminating the risk of counterfeiting and double-spending entirely. On the other hand, being decentralized, the industry is more than capable of stepping outside the overall control and jurisdiction of central authorities and can work freely without any unnecessary government interferences.

In simpler words, a cryptocurrency is a form of virtual or digital currency which can be used for a variety of purposes including the purchase and sale of goods and services as well as for the purpose of trade and exchange over cryptocurrency exchanges available online.

Though some of you might be well aware of the history of the industry and its journey to being what we see it today but, for some others, when the industry was first introduced, there were very few currencies for people to choose from and honestly, there were not many investors wanting to be a part of it either as people back then had a lot of doubts in respect to the return on their investments and the safety of their money as well.

On the other hand, looking around today, it feels almost unreal to see an entire pool of currencies available today in the marketplace for you to choose from, with newer ones coming in with each passing day and a lot of new investors joining in every hour.

In addition to this, it is probably worth noting that, some of the major contributing factors for this extraordinary success of the industry include its portability, ease of use, intuitive nature, the convenience it offers, volatility as well as high-profit margins of course.

Being volatile, the price fluctuations in the crypto marketplace are almost immediate, thus making it very difficult to predict and act accordingly, therefore, it is important for you to understand the fact that, whenever dealing in cryptocurrencies, keep in mind that, if the industry is providing you with an opportunity to earn huge profits and quick money, if not done right, you could also end up having significant losses as well.

Speaking of a lot of currencies available today in the marketplace, some of the most popular ones include Polkadot, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Binance Coin, EverGrow Coin as well as Cardano to name just a few of course.

Now that you have a brief backstory about the crypto world, you will be able to have a much better understanding of what we have with us today, Cosmos. To know more, I suggest you read further!

Everything to know about Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos or as commonly referred to as ATOM is nothing but a project that is said to solve some of the hardest problems that are being faced by the blockchain industry. Not just that, Cosmos focuses on offering an antidote to expensive, slow, environmentally harmful as well as unscalable Proof-of-Work protocols, like those used by one of the most popular currencies of all time, Bitcoin, by simply offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains.

In simpler words, the team aims on creating an Internet of Blockchains which is nothing but a network of blockchains that are able to communicate with each other in a much more decentralized manner.

Before moving on any further, It is worth noting that, Cosmos was first introduced around seven years ago, back in 2014, when Tendermint, a core contributor to the network and the gateway to the entire Cosmos ecosystem was founded by Jae Kwon and Ethan Buchman, along with Zarko Milosevic.

Also, just the following year, a white paper for Cosmos was published and a token sale was said to be held that year. Speaking of tokens, you should probably be aware that, ATOM is the native utility token for Cosmos, which indeed can be used for a variety of purposes on the platform itself.

ATOM holders can stake their tokens to maintain the network as well as receive more ATOM as a reward. Not just that, these tokens can also be earned through a hybrid proof-of-stake algorithm, which as a result, helps to keep the Cosmos Hub, the flagship blockchain of the project, secure.

Having said that, It seems like cryptocurrency ecosystems in 2022 will be focusing on blockchain network interoperability as one of the main themes. On a similar note, the Cosmos platform is said to be focused on customizability as well as interoperability that is said to set Cosmos apart from other projects in the marketplace.

Rather than simply prioritizing its own network, the platform’s goal is to foster an ecosystem of networks that will be able to share tokens and data programmatically, with no other central party facilitating the activity.

Furthermore, every new independent blockchain that is created within Cosmos, known as ‘Zone’, is then tethered to the Cosmos Hub, which is then responsible to maintain a record of the state of each and every zone and vice versa.

Apart from all this, one other goal of the platform is also to make blockchain technology less difficult and complex for developers, all thanks to a modular framework that is said to describe decentralized applications (DApps). Lastly, an inter-blockchain communication protocol will definitely make it way easier for blockchain networks to communicate with one another, thus preventing fragmentation in the industry.

What makes Cosmos special?

One of the major concerns in the cryptocurrency industry is the level of fragmentation often seen in blockchain networks. As a matter of fact, there are hundreds of these in existence, but very few of them are able to communicate with each other, which Cosmos plans on changing.

As mentioned, Cosmos is described as Blockchain 3.0 and one of its biggest goals is to ensure that its infrastructure is easy and straightforward to use. As a result, the Cosmos software development kit is said to be focused on modularity.

This allows a network to be easily developed by just using chunks of code that already exist and in the long term, it’s hoped that complex applications will also become as straightforward to construct as it gets.

In addition to this, scalability is another priority, which means that substantially more transactions can easily be processed a second as and when compared to some old-fashioned blockchains including Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Also, if blockchains are ever to achieve mainstream adoption, they will surely be needed to be able to cope up with the demand along with existing payment processing websites or companies or just be better!

Now that we have talked much about Cosmos, some of you must be wondering, whether or not it is a good idea to invest in the platform? If that’s the case, then let’s find out, shall we?

Investing in Cosmos (ATOM)

As of today, the price of Cosmos is about 39.02 US dollars with a twenty-four-hour trading volume of 2,906,702,045 dollars. Not just that, in just the past twenty-four hours, the value of Cosmos has gone down by 5.17 percent, and with the current market cap of 8,828,269,270 US dollars, ATOM is currently placed at #25 position as per the CoinMarketCap rankings.

Also, it is worth mentioning that, the current circulating supply of Cosmos is 226,226,028 ATOM coins, but unfortunately the maximum lifetime supply of the currency is not yet available. In just the past week alone, the price of the platform has risen by 15.17 percent.

Reading so far, you must have gotten a fair understanding of the platform and by now, you should be able to figure out on your own whether or not investing in Cosmos is the right thing for you to do. Seeing what it has to offer when combined with its performance in the recent past as well as its plans for the near future, I certainly believe that Cosmos can prove to be a profitable investment in the near future, which is likely to provide you with higher returns and it is a possibility that your current investment may increase in value. But again, nothing can be said or sure!

If still not convinced, see it this way that, if say you buy Cosmos worth a hundred dollars today, you will receive nearly 2.542 ATOM. According to the analysis done by experts on the field, after five years of your investment, the return is expected to be about +265.75 percent and thus, your current hundred-dollar investment will be nearly 365.75 US dollars in 2026.

As mentioned at the very beginning, crypto is a highly volatile marketplace and is extremely uncertain. Thus, It is very important for you to understand the fact that just like any other currency in the crypto marketplace, Cosmos does have its own risks as well and you should invest only if you are willing to take those risks and bear any and all losses if at all necessary.

If you are wondering, where can you buy Cosmos? Let me help you with that. Currently, Cosmos is available on all major crypto exchanges but, some of the popular exchanges that have ATOM listed on them include Binance, OKEx, Huobi Global, Bybit as well as HitBTC to name a few.

In conclusion, what are your thoughts on Cosmos? Do let us know in the comments area below. To know more about various cryptocurrencies, do check out other articles we have on our website. Thank you for your time & if you found our content informative, do share it with your investor friends!

Also read: PlayDapp: Everything you need to know