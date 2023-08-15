Ola Electric Unveils Quartet of New EV Bikes: Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster, and Diamondhead

On India’s Independence Day, Ola Electric, the renowned Indian electric vehicle company, has once again taken the stage by storm. This time, they’ve unveiled an exhilarating range of new EV motorbikes and scooters, setting the stage ablaze on their “Customer Day 2023.” Ola Electric, previously focusing solely on EV scooters, has raised the bar by introducing an entirely new category of two-wheelers – the thrilling EV bikes.

In a grand unveiling orchestrated by Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Agarwal, four distinct electric bike models were introduced: Cruiser, Adventure, Roadster, and Diamondhead. Each of these models boasts unique designs, riding positions, and vibes that cater to diverse preferences and styles. The bikes are nothing short of futuristic marvels, capturing the essence of modernity that resonates deeply with the new generation of bike enthusiasts.

The pinnacle of the event arrived when the Chief of Design at Ola Electric, the illustrious Ramkripa Ananthan, rode the Roadster onto the stage. With eloquence, she elucidated the exquisite features that set these bikes apart.

First in the spotlight was the Ola Cruiser, a masterpiece defined by its flowing, sensuous silhouette and distinctive riding posture. Sporting a futuristic headlamp, the Cruiser promises an unrivaled experience for medium to long-range rides, merging style with functionality seamlessly.

Then comes the Ola Adventure, a tall and athletic specimen exuding class and daring. Crafted for adventurous souls, this bike’s design beckons you to embark on that dream journey to Leh. A robust front fork, elegant handle section, and understated indicators coupled with powerful lighting form the heart of this masterpiece.

Meanwhile, the Ola Roadster presents itself as the quintessential urban bike, prioritizing comfort and convenience. With a moderate body length, futuristic headlamp, ergonomically positioned handles, and the signature EV body design, the Roadster is all about making city rides a pleasure.

Last but far from least, the pièce de résistance – the Ola DiamondHead. A revolutionary marvel redefining conventional bike design norms. CEO Bhavish passionately shared that DiamondHead is set to redefine global super sport biking standards. Its unconventional headlamp style, avant-garde handle section, comfortable seating position, substantial rear tire, and the enigmatic, fully enveloping cruiser body set a new benchmark for uniqueness.

As Bhavish proclaimed, this momentous announcement heralds the dawn of a new motorbike revolution in India. These trendsetting bikes are slated to open for bookings by the close of 2024. The excitement in the air is palpable, and Ola Electric’s audacious move promises to ignite the passion of bikers nationwide, marking a new era of innovation and exhilaration.

