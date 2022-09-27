OnePlus 10 Pro price below Rs 55,000 for this Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus’s new flagship smartphone which is the new OnePlus 10 Pro is now availed for a massive discount bringing its price down below Rs. 55,000. For the people who aren’t aware, the pricing for the smartphone is around Rs. 61,999 for 128GB of variant and 8GB of RAM.

Also, there is another variant with up to 12GB of RAM and also 256GB of internal storage which is retailing for a price tag of Rs. 66,999. This new flagship smartphone features a lot of flagship-level features including it coming with the flagship-level chipset, flagship cameras, and also many other flagship capabilities. Let’s have a deep dive into what this smartphone features and how this discount can be applied.

OnePlus 10 Pro discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

For the sale, we have duo variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro where the base variant is shipping for Rs. 61,999, and then the next variant with extra RAM and storage is shipping for Rs. 66,999.

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, there are several discounts announced on this smartphone. Here the smartphone will be reportedly getting up to Rs. 6,000 instant price discount if you are using the SBI Credit Card.

Now, the effective price for the base variant is down to Rs. 55,999. Also, Amazon India is providing a great exchange valued offer where you can exchange your older device and avail instead price discount going up to Rs. 22,000 depending on the condition of your smartphone. Even if you get a base discount of Rs. 5000, the price for this smartphone goes down to Rs. 50.999.

OnePlus 10 Pro – Features

If you are wondering about the specification side of this smartphone before deciding to buy this smartphone. Here we have this smartphone getting many such flagship-level features onboard.

Talking about the display side, on the front side we will get to see a bigger 6.7-inch screen which is a FLUID AMOLED Screen with the support for LTPO too. This display also supports 120Hz and splits a peak resolution of QHD+ (3216×1440).

Going to the back side of the smartphone, here the smartphone features a flagship-level camera with a 48MP main Sony IMX 789 sensor which is coupled with an 8MP Telephoto lens and also a 50MP Ultra wide sensor. On the front side, you will get to see a bigger 32MP front-facing camera.

Let’s get to the hood inside! Here the smartphone features a flagship-level chipset by Qualcomm which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Also, it features a faster-wired charging of 80W with SuperVooc charging support. This faster-wired charging is used to charge the bigger 5,000 mAh battery.