OnePlus 10R Design leaked by Amazon shows Triple Cameras, Dual-Tone design, and more

OnePlus will launch new smartphones and TWS earphones in India. Amazon has also hinted at the advent of new items. The gadgets’ names have yet to be revealed. However, the OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord TWS are most likely to be announced at the event. The launch is slated for 7 p.m. on April 28. The next OnePlus 10R’s design has now been revealed through Amazon.

Leaked Design – OnePlus 10R

An Amazon ad seen by a Twitter user revealed the design of the OnePlus 10R. The advertising depicts the design of the back panel. According to the leaked picture, the OnePlus 10R would include a triple-camera configuration with an LED flash. The primary camera has a large circular cutout, while the other two sensors are situated beneath it. The phone’s picture also shows a dual-tone texture pattern on the back panel.

Vertical lines can be seen on the left side of the panel (below the camera module), while the OnePlus logo can be seen at the bottom of the right side. The leaked picture, however, does not reveal the front design of the impending OnePlus 10R. It is believed to include a punch-hole cutout in the front that will house the front-facing camera.

Leaked Specification – OnePlus 10R

According to reports, the OnePlus 10R is a rebranded version of the recently released Realme GT Neo 3. The latter will also be available in the nation soon. The OnePlus 10R will include a 6.7-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compatibility.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, which will be combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The MicroSD slot will be removed, as with other OnePlus smartphones. In addition, the OnePlus 10R’s triple cameras will contain a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

It will include a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and videos. Other features will include stereo speakers, High-Res Audio compatibility, NFC, and Dolby Audio support; however, the 3.5mm audio connection is said to be absent.

It will also come with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS and a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging capabilities. It is also planned to release a model with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging, similar to the Realme GT Neo 3.

Leaked Pricing – OnePlus 10R

At the present, the phone’s price is unclear. More information about its price is expected to emerge in the following days.

However, the gadget is claimed to be a cheaper variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a price tag comparable to the OnePlus 9R, which starts at Rs. 39,999 in the nation. The phone will compete with smartphones such as the iQOO 9 SE and the Reno7 Pro in this price bracket.

