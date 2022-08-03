OnePlus 10T finally launched for $649 with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 150W fast charging, and more

After a long wait finally, the OnePlus has introduced its all-new T series smartphone, the OnePlus 10T for this year. There are many such good features we can get to see here with the latest news OnePllus 10T smartphone. If you’re interested to know more about the smartphone, here we have got you covered:

What does the OnePlus 10T come with?

There are some good features you can find within the OnePlus 10T smartphone. There are some good features including the 150W fast charging support. However, within the US markets, we will not get to see 150W charging adapters as the sockets in the US only support up to 110 and 120W. For charging in the US, the smartphone’s battery charging will be limited to 125W.

Although, OnePlus promises to fully charge up to 100 from 0 in just 20 minutes. The smartphone also gets an upgrade in terms of RAM, so here you will get to see a massive 16GB of faster RAM.

With this RAM, the smartphone will be able to handle up to 35 apps in the background at the same time. Alongside, you will get to see a massive most advanced cooling system which helps in cooling down the smartphone in extreme environments.

Also, you will get to see a bigger 6.7-inch OLED screen which supports a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz and also has the ability to switch between 90Hz and 120Hz.

This time also OnePlus has gone with a flat-screen over a curved screen. On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a trio housed camera setup including a main camera sensor of 50MP and also an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and also has a 2MP macro camera sensor too.

And for taking better selfie shoots, you can get it from an efficient 16MP camera which is housed on the hole punch design.

However, this smartphone gets a removal of an alert slider too, which is for the first time done by OnePlus. Out of the box, you will get the support for OxygenOS 12.1 which will be coming as the layer over Android 12. Also, OnePlus has promised to provide Android updates for more than four years.

What is its pricing?

Getting to the pricing side and first sale side, it’s been said that the smartphone will be going for its first sale on 29th of September.

Getting to the pricing side, the smartphone with a base configuration including an 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage is priced at $649, and the next variant which has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes for the price tag of $749.