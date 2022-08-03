iPhone 14 launch is around the corner

When it comes to anticipated tech, leaks are always a welcome guest. Recent leaks have revealed that those waiting for the release of the iPhone 14 wouldn’t have to wait much longer. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, it is quite possible that Apple will announce the launch of the iPhone 14 next month. Apple launching a new product is a celebration in itself. However, iPhone 14 might not bring a significant wave of excitement. According to the leaked information, the iPhone 14 will only be a minor upgrade over iPhone 13. But then again, the veracity of leaked information is always questionable. This means, we still have room for expectation. Read along to know more.

The What and When

Users have been quite excited about iPhone 14, expecting new features and interesting additions that would make spending a fortune worth it. However, if the reports are to be believed, iPhone 14 will be quite similar in design to iPhone 13. The Pro models might still have a major design upgrade. Looks like it is time to kiss the hopes of a punch-hole display goodbye for now. The new design will come with the old basics like the wide notch design on the front, and the dual camera setup. Looks like Apple isn’t quite ready to let another outshine the previous model. Like last year’s iPhones, the new one will also feature a back design complete with aluminum frames, according to the reports.

Although the reports suggest that the new iPhone will have the very same OLED display, the higher refresh rate comes as a saving grace. In contrast to the 60Hz display on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 screen could refresh at 90 Hz. Since there are quite a lot of details yet to be revealed, there is still room for hope. Let’s just hope that Apple manages to surprise us in the end.

The news of the launch naturally piqued the attention of Twitter users, and the buzz surrounding iPhone 14 is quite evident in the long line of reactions and responses. Let us flip through a few responses and reactions on Twitter.

The iPhone 14 launch is one month away! pic.twitter.com/lOMpHNsmQu — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 1, 2022

🚨🚨. iPhone 14 series would be Out in September. ✌️ 14. Vs. 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/ICTpdwRVU2 — TWYIE 🧸 (@twyie_) August 3, 2022

Just as I've managed to save money for iPhone 7 the devil then makes apple release iPhone 14😩😩. — Gweru Kid (@panashedave) August 3, 2022

Well…

I never buy iPhone 6 and iPhone 14 will be out in a month pic.twitter.com/gHk0rkRpsz — Dr. Anonymous (@oladyussuf) August 2, 2022