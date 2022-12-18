OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition to launch soon in India

If you are someone who loves flagship phones and also loves the Marvel movie franchise a lot then you should know that OnePlus has got you covered with something which will be very much interesting for you to checkout.

If you have been following OnePlus for a really long time, you must be really aware of the fact that the chinse maker used to bring their McLaren edition smartphone, which is a special edition phone for their existing lineup every year.

However, with the OnePlus 8 series, the smartphone giant has reportedly stopped making special edition Mclaren phones but it seems like after two years of stopping, now the giant is again planning towards launching a special edition phone which will be in partnership with the sci-fi movie franchise giant, Marvel. Without any further ado, let’s have a look at what is OnePlus planning.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition – What will it be featuring?

If you are talking about what will we get to see with this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition smartphone where it’s been said that OnePlus will be adding a few of the special accessories within the package where it’s been said that all of these special accessories will be inspired from the superheroes in MCU.

Here you will get to see an Iron Man Case, and a PopSocket grip which has been styled with a Captain American shield, and also you will get to see a Black Panther phone stand too.

Also, this smartphone will be coming with special packaging out of the box. But, if you are thinking about whether this special edition smartphone was launched for the first time or not, then you should know that the smartphone giant has previously launched a special edition in fact Marvel special edition phone for its OnePlius 6 series too.

And, given a large number of admirers present! The smartphone did earn immense popularity and raised sales numbers, so perhaps the Chinese conglomerate is going to make a big comeback with its 10T smartphone.

What will this OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition feature?

If you are talking about the feature side! Then you should know that you will get to see this smartphone feature similar specifications inspired by its regular OnePlus 10T smartphone.

The only differentiating factor about this smartphone will be that you will get to see this smartphone include a few Marvel goodies with it.

What will be the pricing for the OnePlus 10T Marvel Editon phone?

Talking about the pricing side, here the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition smartphone which will be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 256Gb of internal storage will be coming for a price tag of Rs. 56,000.