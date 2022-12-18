Now iPhone users in India can use Jio 5G Connectivity

It’s been a decade-long wait since we as Indian users have been waiting to enjoy the 5G connectivity speeds in our country. However, this is only applicable to the users who are having access to the Reliance Jio 5G services which can be only applied to users who are having a ready 5G sim and also are using the new iPhones which are coming with the support for 5G out of the box.

If you are thinking about Apple iPhones which is coming with the support for 5G then you should know that the models which were launched after iPhone 12 series come with the support for 5G, out of the box. Also, the iPhones have iOS updates after version 16.2.

As of now, you should be aware that you may utilize 5G connectivity in India, as well if you have a new iPhone. But, if you’re wondering how you can sign up for faster internet in India, here’s all you need to know:

How to use Jio 5G in Apple iPhones in India

If you are a Reliance Jio user, then you should know that the company has already started off with sending the user’s notification to the customers.

However, the notification is only sent to people who are actually using the eligible iPhones for its users. Regarding the 5G connectivity, we have a statement coming out from the company which claims that:

“Your iPhone will be suitable for working with newly launched Jio True 5G. Right now is the chance to update to the most recent software”

Which iPhone smartphones are eligible to use Jio True 5G connectivity?

As we have mentioned above, you will get to see the next iPhones after the iPhone 12 models where it’s been said that the models including the 12, 13, 14, and even the SE 2022 phone will be supporting this new connectivity program by Jio.

If you are thinking about how you can use the Jio 5G connectivity then you should know to get the support for the connectivity then first you should install the new update to your iPhone which is iOS 16.2 and later.

Right after you install the update, ow you will be eligible to use the Jio True 5G connectivity. You just need to perform one more step where you will be required to select 5G auto or turn on 5G standalone within the mobile data settings.

Where Jio True 5G has been launched?

If you are considering the states where Jio True 5G has been introduced. According to business sources, support for this quicker connectivity has been disclosed in key cities like as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, and other 33 district headquarters in Gujarat.