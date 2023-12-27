OnePlus enthusiasts, prepare to hit the refresh button on your devices, because the much-anticipated OnePlus 12 and 12R will arrive in India on January 23rd! While the flagship OnePlus 12 grabbed the limelight in China earlier this month, the OnePlus 12R is said to be a renamed OnePlus Ace 3, making its Indian premiere alongside its big brother.

OnePlus 12: Style, Power, and Price

According to leaks, the Indian OnePlus 12 would appear and perform similarly to its Chinese version. Consider the elegant Black and Green color choices, the lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, and the magnificent 6.82-inch quad-HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera enthusiasts, rejoice! The triple rear camera arrangement is Hasselblad-tuned, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter to ensure your images capture every amazing moment. For selfie fans, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera ready to capture your perfect moments.

But what about the cost, you could ask? Prepare yourselves, tech fanatics, for speculations suggest a price range of Rs. 58,000 to Rs. 60,000. Despite its high price, the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a powerhouse filled with cutting-edge technology and flair.

OnePlus 12R: The Affordable Flagship Contender

Don’t worry, low-budget electronics fans: OnePlus hasn’t forgotten about you! The OnePlus 12R is here to give you a taste of flagship greatness at a somewhat lower price.

The 12R, which is rumored to be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3, is slated to arrive in cool Blue and Black hues and have the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 as its more expensive sister.

The display is also remarkable, with a purported 6.78-inch LTPO 4.0 ProXDR screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for a buttery-smooth user experience. While the camera arrangement is significantly less impressive than that of the 12, it still has a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. A 16MP front camera guarantees that your selfies are always on spot.

The actual icing on the cake? The cost! According to rumors, the OnePlus 12R would cost between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 42,000, making it an appealing alternative for people looking for a powerful phone without breaking the bank.

So, OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R?

The decision is yours, tech explorer! The OnePlus 12 is your match if you want the ultimate flagship experience with cutting-edge features and a premium price tag. However, if you’re searching for a powerful phone that strikes a balance between performance and price, the OnePlus 12R might be your ideal companion.

Whatever route you take, one thing is certain: January 23rd should be marked on your calendar. Prepare to see the next chapter in OnePlus’s story, and who knows, maybe you’ll meet your next tech soulmate along the road!

Conclusion

The OnePlus 12 and 12R, two powerful phones about to arrive in India, are set to shake up the tech sector. Whether you’re a die-hard flagship enthusiast looking for cutting-edge specifications or a wise consumer looking for the most bang for your buck, there’s a OnePlus waiting to fulfill your tech aspirations.

So, set your calendars on January 23rd, get ready to unleash your inner tech adventurer, and find out which OnePlus will be your next pocket-sized champion!

Remember, the option is yours: go all-in with the OnePlus 12’s premium firepower, or embrace the OnePlus 12R’s smart value.

Whatever you choose, one thing is certain: OnePlus is ready to rewrite the rules of the game, and you’re welcome to join in on the exciting adventure. The only question now is which OnePlus will win your tech heart.