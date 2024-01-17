As the curtain rises on the highly anticipated OnePlus 12 launch event, the company has generously provided us with an early peak at the major features that will characterize its flagship for 2024. With a focus on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and a slew of cutting-edge photography features, the OnePlus 12 is poised to make a huge impression in the smartphone market. Let’s look at the important characteristics that have already been released, paving the way for a gadget that promises innovation and greatness.

OnePlus 12: A Glimpse Before the Global Debut

The OnePlus 12 has a stunning 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display that raises the standard for visual quality. The use of LTPO technology enables a consistent 120Hz refresh rate, which adapts dynamically from 1Hz to 120Hz depending on the content. What actually stands out is the peak brightness of 4,500nits, making it the brightest display in the business. The OnePlus 12’s display has Dolby Vision, 10Bit Color Depth, ProXDR, and 2160Hz PWM dimming, promising a visual feast for customers.

Powerhouse Chipset and RAM

The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is expected to power premium phones in 2024.

The device is built with the most recent LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage options, ensuring unsurpassed speed and performance. To improve the gaming experience, OnePlus unveils the Dual Cryo-velocity Cooling system, demonstrating the company’s dedication to pushing the limits of smartphone technology.

Camera Sensor

Photography fans will like the OnePlus 12’s triple camera setup. The 50-megapixel Sony LYT808 sensor, combined with a 64-megapixel OV64B sensor with a 3x periscope telephoto camera, provides a varied and powerful photographic experience.

A 48-megapixel IMX581 ultra-wide camera expands the creative options. The camera arrangement, inspired by the OnePlus Open smartphone, promises to record moments with accuracy and clarity.

New Display Innovation

OnePlus adds a touch of innovation with “Rain Water Touch” technology, which enables the screen to correctly handle touch input even when wet. This feature provides a layer of functionality by guaranteeing that the gadget stays responsive in a variety of environmental circumstances.

The OnePlus 12 maintains the design concept of the OnePlus 11, demonstrating the company’s devotion to its unique aesthetics. The gadget is available in a variety of brilliant hues, providing a touch of customization for consumers who value both beauty and substance.

Leaked Price for OnePlus 12

As the excitement grows, leaks about the OnePlus 12’s price have emerged. While a previous leak estimates a starting price of Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, tipster Yogesh Brar predicts a range of Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000 for the basic model. The actual unveiling during the launch ceremony will finally put these rumors to rest.

Conclusion

As the curtain lowers on our preamble to the OnePlus 12 launch, the scene is set for a smartphone that promises to be more than simply a product; it’s a symbol of innovation and technical capability. With a stunning display, a powerful CPU, a cutting-edge camera system, and intelligent features, the OnePlus 12 stands out in the ever-changing field of premium smartphones.

The OnePlus 12 builds on the popularity of its predecessor while also introducing new features that improve the user experience. From the brightness of its display to the sheer strength of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the creativity of its camera ensemble, every aspect demonstrates OnePlus’ commitment to quality.

The rumors about the OnePlus 12’s pricing add to the excitement, and as the actual announcement near, conjecture will give way to clarity. The OnePlus 12 is more than just a gadget; it represents what’s possible when innovation and user-centric design come together.