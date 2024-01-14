Many fans worldwide have been anticipating the launch of all the new flagships for the year, the OnePlus 12 series, especially within the Indian markets. We have many fans who have been waiting for the launch of this new flagship for the year.

As the launch has been set for 23rd of January this year, and there are still like ten more days left for the launch, we have the smartphone being leaked on Amazon India website, revealing the specification as well as the price, and that too way ahead to the official launch date of the smartphone.

So, if you are looking for a new phone for this year with all the latest flagship specs, we have covered you with an exceptional smartphone with powerhouse specs and value-for-money pricing.

OnePlus 12 Series Price Leaked on Amazon Ahead of Launch

The leak was first spotted by one of the most famous tipsters, Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), who shared a screenshot in his X account revealing the pricing as well as the spec details for the new upcoming flagship of the year for the Chinese smartphone maker.

What’s the pricing for the OnePlus 12 series? The screenshot shared of the new flagship for the year shows that the smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of internal storage, which is listed for a price tag of Rs. 69,999.

That’s a whopping price hike because the previously launched OnePlus was launched at an under Rs. 60K priced smartphone.

Another tipster, Yogesh Brar, previously shared a tip about the OnePlus 12’s pricing, saying that the new flagship’s pricing will be between Rs. 58,000 and Rs. 60,000, which will be for the base variant.

If this is going to be a real price, then the new OnePlus 12 will be that underdog to cut all of its competitors with its pricing. However, suppose OnePlus goes with the listed pricing, seeing that it has competed with the flagships, including the iPhone 14 series and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Series. In that case, the chances are going to be 70%.

To remind you, the OnePlus 11 smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 56,999, and seeing it being shipped for Rs. 69,999, that’s a considerable price hike.

In support of this statement, the OnePlus 12 was launched within the Chinese market previously where we got to see OnePlus 12 launching in China for CNY 4299, which reflects around Rs. 50,700, and you get 12GB of RAM combined with 256GB of storage.

OnePlus 12 – Specification and Feature Details

Regarding the specification details for the new flagship, the OnePlus 12 series will come with a great set of features onboard. You will get a widely spread 6.82-inch display with Quad HD+ resolution. Also, it comes with an LTPO OLED Panel combined with a 120Hz refresh rate and can get bright to up to 4500 nits.

If we go under the hood, the OnePlus 12 will be getting its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 4nm SoC that can get up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

That was about the display and the under-the-hood specs. Let’s move to the camera side; here we have leaks sharing that the smartphone will be coming with a trio-housed camera, which includes a 50MP LYT808 Sony Sensor combined with a 64MP OV64B sensor with 3x Periscope Telephoto sensor and also a 48MP Ultrawide angle sensor too.

The smartphone will come with a bigger 5400mAH battery on the battery and charging side, which can set itself to 100W of faster-wired charging. It also supports 50W of wireless charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus 12 series is launching officially on 23rd of January this year which is like ten days away.