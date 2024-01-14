Flipkart Republic Day sale is here! And just like every year, this year also, we have got you covered with some great hot deals for this sale! As a spotlight deal, we have the new flagship smartphone models, the Apple iPhone 15 and the iPhone 14 models, which are now receiving huge price slashes and making the phone the right purchase for many looking to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone this year.

So, are you looking for a new flagship smartphone for this year? Then, here we have got you covered with some of the best flashing deals on Apple iPhones for this year. Do checkout to know more:

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 – Deals on Apple iPhone 15 and Apple iPhone 14

Flipkart has already started their Republic Day Sale for this year, which began on the 13th of January, and the sale will be live till the 19th of January.

For this sale, we have Flipkart, which will give a significant spotlight to flagships, including the Apple iPhone 15 and the iPhone 14.

Discount on Apple iPhone 15

Talking about the discounts on the Apple iPhone 15, the smartphone was launched for a price tag of Rs. 79,900.

For this Republic Day Sale, there is a direct % price slash of 17%, which brings down the price to a whopping Rs. 13,901, which reflects around Rs. 65,999.

To take more advantage of this sale, you can opt for the option Buy with Exchange, which further lowers the pricing of the Apple iPhone 15 smartphone to just Rs. 54,990. However, this amount will differ depending on the model you have.

Specification details for Apple iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15 features a 6.10-inch touchscreen display, demonstrating Apple’s dedication to immersive graphics. The 60 Hz refresh rate provides fluid interactions, while the 1179×2556 pixel resolution (460 ppi) delivers sharp and bright pictures.

The iPhone 15 is powered by Apple ‘s powerful hexa-core A16 Bionic CPU, allowing for smooth multitasking and quick app launches. With 6GB of RAM, this device ensures that you can fully utilize the capabilities of iOS 17 while maintaining quick response.

The iPhone 15’s camera arrangement demonstrates Apple’s dedication to photography excellence. On the back, a dual-camera setup stands out, with a 48-megapixel (f/1.6) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) sidekick. The front camera, which is dedicated to selfies, has a 12-megapixel sensor and an f/1.9 aperture, guaranteeing that your self-portraits are nothing short of spectacular.

Discount on Apple iPhone 14

If you are looking for a flagship for an even pocket-friendly price tag, then you can have your eyes on the Apple iPhone 14 smartphone, which is selling for an even more significant price slash now.

Apple iPhone 14 was shipped for a price tag of Rs. 69,900, and for this Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024, we have the price going down by Rs. 11,901, which is around Rs. 57,999. So, yes, you can get a new flagship Apple iPhone 14 for below Rs. 60K.

Over and above this price, if you opt for Buy with Exchange, then you can get the new Apple iPhone 14 for as low as just Rs. 54,990.

Specification details for Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14, despite not capturing the focus like its successor, has a design that is similar to the flagship iPhone 15. Apple’s hardware and software are seamlessly integrated, which provides constant performance. The same SoC (System on Chip) across the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 demonstrates Apple’s dedication to provide excellent experiences throughout its portfolio.

Users of the iPhone 14 should anticipate a comfortable user experience owing to the enhanced iOS ecosystem and assurances of security and long-term upgrades. The smartphone lacks some of the standout features featured in the Pro versions, but it compensates with steady performance and camera quality.

While the iPhone 14’s battery life is excellent, it falls short of the excellence reached by other competitors. Charging speed, while not the fastest on the market, is a decent trade-off for the total package.