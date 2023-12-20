Complete details for the global OnePlus 12 variant are out, from the launch details to the venue and a sneak peek into the specs. Here, we have covered everything you need about the OnePlus 12 Global Launch.

The OnePlus 12 series has already been released in China, and after its release, all smartphone fans have been waiting for the release of the global variant. And, here we have got you covered with some fresh new details.

OnePlus 12 Global Variant Launch Details are out!

Talking about launching the new OnePlus 12 series, here we have more details coming to the spotlight. It’s been said that the Chinese-based smartphone maker has already started to gear up for the launch of its new flagship. The launch will be an in-person event named “Smooth Beyond Belief.”

When is the Smooth Beyond Belief Event scheduled? Finally, OnePlus has confirmed that they will launch their new OnePlus 12 series via this event, scheduled for January 23, 2024.

The launch event will include the launch of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R together. Within India, the global launch venue and ticket sale details are already out; here are the venue details:

Date: January 23, 2024

January 23, 2024 Venue : Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

: Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Entry: 5:30 pm (IST)

5:30 pm (IST) Event time: 7:30 pm (IST)

How do you buy the OnePlus 12 Launch Event Ticket?

If you are planning to attend the official global launch of the OnePlus 12 series, then yes, you do now have the option to buy the tickets and the company has already announced the ticket sales.

The ticket sales will start on January 3, and you can purchase the tickets via the PayTM Insider program. You can even go to the OnePlus Online Store too.

Is the price confirmed? No, the pricing of the OnePlus Launch Ticket hasn’t been revealed yet, so we will have to wait for some more time to see the pricing being announced.

The good news is for the existing OnePlus customers, also called the RCC members, who will be getting to avail of an additional price slash of 50% on tickets. As of now, details about the tickets will be announced shortly. However, we will update you about the ticket availability soon, or you can also follow OnePlus’s social media accounts to get the latest updates.

What are the hints or leaks about the upcoming OnePlus 12 Series?

Currently, there are very few updates about the OnePlus 12 series. However, we have a hint from the Chinese-based smartphone manufacturers who shared a message, “Dual Flagship,” which hints at the release of two OnePlus 12 flagship phones, and we speculate it will be the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

That was about the hints. Let’s now move to the leaks about the OnePlus 12 series smartphones. We won’t ultimately call it Lekas, as the phone has already been launched in China, and the specification will slightly change over its global variant.

Now, talking about the specification, the OnePlus 12 will be sporting a more extensive 6.82-inch LTPO Super AMOLED panel, which will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Not only that, but this phone also comes with a brighter display, which can get bright to up to 4500 nits.

If we look into the chipset side, we will be getting to see this phone getting its power from the latest and most excellent flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and as an upgrade, you will be getting going with 24GB of LPPDR5X RAM that is combined with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. Yes, you read it right! 1TB of Phone storage!

Over and above, OnePlus is also adding software features that support RAM-Vitalization and ROM-Vitalization features. You will get the latest Android 14 out of the box on the software side.

Last, the smartphone’s camera will take another leap with a 50MP Sony primary sensor, a 64MP 3X Periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP Ultra-wide angle sensor. The battery is also moving ahead with a bigger 5400mAH battery connected to a faster wired charging of 100W and 50W wireless charging.