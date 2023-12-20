Apple is embroiled in a high-stakes challenge to save its $17 billion watch business as it faces a looming US ban on its smartwatches. This urgent situation has propelled the tech giant into a race against time, with engineers working tirelessly to implement software fixes and explore other potential workarounds to circumvent the ban, which is set to take effect on December 25th.

The Core of the Dispute

At the heart of this crisis is a patent infringement claim by Masimo Corp., which alleges that Apple’s method of measuring blood oxygen levels in its smartwatches violates its patents. In response, Apple is adjusting the algorithms related to this feature, hoping that these changes will address the legal concerns raised.

This situation is unique for Apple, as it confronts a ban in its home country, the United States, affecting one of its biggest revenue generators during the crucial holiday season. The company is not new to legal disputes, but the scale and timing of this challenge are unprecedented.

The Apple Watch, known for its seamless integration with the iOS ecosystem, health monitoring capabilities, and sleek design, has become a staple in the wearable tech market. Altering its software while preserving these key features is a delicate balance that Apple must achieve.

Apple’s Strategic Moves

In anticipation of the ban, Apple has begun preparing its retail stores for the change. New signage that omits photos of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, which are targeted by the ban, is being sent to stores. The company’s lower-end SE watch, however, will still be available.

Apple plans to halt the sale of the prohibited watches on its website and remove them from its approximately 270 brick-and-mortar stores by December 24th. This development has caused Apple’s stock to dip slightly, while shares of Masimo have seen an uptick.

The Legal and Technical Battle

Apple’s approach to resolving this issue appears two-pronged: modifying its technology and seeking regulatory favor. While a settlement with Masimo is a possibility, it’s a route Apple typically avoids, and there seems to be no engagement on this front currently.

The patents in question are primarily related to hardware, which complicates Apple’s strategy of relying on software changes. Masimo insists that a hardware change is necessary, but Apple believes software modifications might suffice to bring the devices back to market.

The Road Ahead

Apple is working on submitting a workaround to the US customs agency, responsible for approving changes to reintroduce products to the market. However, given the broad nature of Masimo’s patents, this may be a challenging endeavor. Apple’s internal software testing process is thorough, especially considering the medical implications of the changes. If hardware removal is required, producing and shipping new models could take at least three months, not accounting for the time needed for customs agency approval.

The Bigger Picture

Apple’s smartwatches have become a significant part of its portfolio, with an estimated revenue of $16.9 billion in fiscal 2023. While this is a fraction of the revenue generated by the iPhone, the watch line is crucial in keeping users locked into the Apple ecosystem.

The Role of the White House

The outcome may hinge on a decision by the White House, which has the power to veto ITC decisions. The Obama administration set a precedent by vetoing a ban on the iPhone in 2013, but the current situation involves a dispute between two US companies, adding a layer of complexity.

Apple’s current predicament with its smartwatch line is a stark reminder of the delicate balance between innovation, intellectual property rights, and legal compliance. As the company navigates this complex situation, the tech industry and consumers alike await the outcome, which will have significant implications for Apple’s business strategy and the broader wearable technology market.