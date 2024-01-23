All who are extremely excited to get your hands on the very new One Plus 12 in India, then this news is for you. The Sales of the One Plus 12 has been announced to be before the January 23rd 2024.

To more updates about the One Plus Brand. The One Plus 12 Series and the One Plus Buds are ready to be launched in India by January 23rd. You can look for exciting surprises such as Rs. 8000 as Cash Price. This news was released by the Indian Tipster.

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Buds Launch details is here

On January 23, get ready for the launch of the OnePlus 12 series! Leaked information points to a more expensive price tag while guaranteeing a premium smartphone experience. Remember to mark the date and get ready for a thrilling show as OnePlus enters the stage! This isn’t just a phone—this is the incredible technology of the future!

Leaks on OnePlus 12

Great news from the tech industry by Super tipster e Abhishek Yadav has revealed the OnePlus 12’s India price, and promise it’s worth the hype! The OnePlus 12 is poised to change the game, with prices starting at Rs 64,999 for the 12/256GB model and going all the way up to Rs 69,999 for the powerful 16/512GB edition. Prepare to enter a world of technological wonders!

Let us once go back in time to the OnePlus 11 launch last year, when the 16/256GB model cost Rs 61,999 while the 8/128GB variant began at Rs 56,999. Now, fast-forward to the present, and be ready to see the outrageous pricing of the OnePlus 12!

According to the insider information, the sales extravaganza is scheduled to begin in India on January 30th, bringing an exciting start to the IT industry in 2019. Just picture the excitement you’ll feel when you finally get your hands on the newest and greatest smartphone technology!

Here is the twist: if you’re interested in the less expensive OnePlus 12R model, you may need to exercise some patience.

The catch is that patience is essential if you’ve got your eye on the less expensive OnePlus 12R version. There are rumours that the wait might last until February. Get ready for the greatest smartphone story ever, when expectation meets invention!

Let’s dive into the Specifications:

RAM and Storage: Up to 16Gb RAM and 512 GB storage Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset Display: 6.82 inch QHD + 2K OLED LTPO, 120 Hz Refresh rate, 4500 nits of peak brightness. Cameras: OnePlus 12 features a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary camera with OIS, a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope lens. Additionally, the smartphone has a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera. Battery: 5400mAh battery, 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Great news for those who rise early! A wealth of special deals has recently been made available by OnePlus for those who act quickly. You are invited to explore a world of discounts and benefits, where the first 1,000 orders will receive a unique gift, an amazing bank discount of Rs. 2,000, and an alluring exchange incentive.

But there’s still more! Savour the excitement of a free extended-term loan choice, guaranteeing you may obtain the newest OnePlus gadget without going over budget. Enjoy savings of up to 50% on protection plans, for those of you who are astute protectors, because your new OnePlus deserves nothing less.

Not only that, but there’s more excitement in store: a wonderful Rs. 3,000 coupon, a golden ticket that can be used for your ideal OnePlus Pad purchase. For you early adopters, it’s a savings and bonus symphony especially tailored to your needs. Grab hold of the occasion, claim your benefits, and watch as the OnePlus journey unfolds like never before!