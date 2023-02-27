OnePlus Nord 3 New Leaks Are Out – Here is what we know

It’s not the first time since we are getting to see the Chinese smartphone giant and Oppo’s sister company, OnePlus making its way to the headlines. Besides of giving new leaks and rumors, recently we got to see the new OnePlus flagship for the year, the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G smartphones making their way to launch.

The flagship has been out, but what about the premium budget phone? Many fans were hoping to hear anything about the new affordable ranger, the Nord series phone, when the year’s flagship phone was unveiled.

Many OnePlus fans have been anticipating the new Nord series for 2023 after witnessing the budget premium Nord series make its way to release and make a significant impact on the smartphone industry before. If you are one of those enthusiasts, we have all you need to know about the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone right here.

OnePlus Nord 3 – What to expect?

As far as the specifications go, it has been said that the new OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone will include several changes, including a larger 6.72-inch display on the front, which is the first time a Nord series device has had a larger 6.7-inch panel.

Speaking more specifically about the display, it will be an AMOLED panel with a faster refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum resolution of Full HD+. Thus, OnePlus hasn’t made any such concessions when it comes to the display.

Now let’s talk about the internals, where the CPU is undoubtedly crucial! The new Dimensity 9000 series SoC from MediaTek is the chipset that the Chinese firm is aiming for here. Moreover, it will have slightly slower but still effective Memory and storage. To refresh your memory, the specifications of the new OnePlus 11R flagship will lag somewhat behind those of the new Nord series.

OnePlus Nord 3 – Expected Price?

Speaking about price, the Nord series is one of the OnePlus phones that is primarily focused on offering the greatest experience for those who are looking for a cost-effective phone.

Just like last year’s models, this year’s model will also have comparable affordable pricing; however, we can expect the price range in India to be between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 30,000 as the OnePlus 11R has already occupied the price range of between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000; therefore, we firmly believe that OnePlus will be launching their new Nord phone as the best under Rs.30K phone. We will be updating you with more updates as soon as the launch date gets confirmed.