Twitter fires 10% of its present employees

Since Elon Musk took over the microblogging website in October, Twitter Inc. has terminated at least 200 jobs, or approximately 10% of its workforce, according to a late Sunday New York Times article. According to the NYT article, which cited people familiar with the situation, the layoffs on Saturday night affected product managers, data scientists, and engineers who worked on machine learning and site stability, which helps keep Twitter’s different functions up.

According to Musk, last month, there were around 2,300 active employees at the firm. The most recent job layoffs come after a massive layoff in early November, when Elon Musk, who had just paid $44 billion for Twitter, fired approximately 3,700 workers as a cost-cutting move. In November, Musk claimed that the service had seen a “massive drop in revenue” due to advertisers cutting down due to worries over content filtering. Several of Twitter’s content producers have recently begun receiving some advertising money. The Information reported earlier in the day that the social media network fired scores of staff on Saturday to make up for a drop in income.

Elon Musk dismissed 50 people

Last weekend, Elon Musk dismissed 50 people, including Esther Crawford, who was also in charge of the business’s new Twitter Blue product. Platformer Zoe Schiffer and Alex Heath of The Verge have confirmed that she is leaving. Also, according to the allegations, Twitter fired every product team member over the weekend. Twitter Payments, which is thought to represent a new income stream for Twitter, was also created by Crawford.

Reportedly, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has dismissed additional people from the company after making a promise to his staff in November 2022 that there won’t be any more layoffs. In fear of being let go, many Twitter employees also lost access to the company’s internal messaging system, Slack. Yet it found out that Elon Musk had not covered Slack’s expenses.

Recent layoff at the company affected dozens of Twitter

According to the article citing unnamed sources, the most recent layoff at the company affected dozens of Twitter personnel in the sales and engineering areas. On November 21, after letting almost two-thirds of the workers go in a matter of weeks, Elon Musk assembled his remaining staff in his San Francisco headquarters and informed them that layoffs were ended.

Meanwhile, Musk has issued a directive to the company’s internal staff to overhaul the microblogging site’s ad targeting in a week to address what he has referred to as “the worst ad relevancy on Earth.” Musk recently apologised to Twitter users for the “irrelevant & annoying ads” on the service. He said on Twitter, “Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords and topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically.”