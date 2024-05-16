The Indian midrange markets will be getting another new addition, with the much speculated OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite expected to make their way to launch soon in June itself.

Story Behind OnePlus Nord Series

OnePlus’s Nord series was introduced to focus mainly on the midrange markets where the pricing ranges between Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 35,000. and also, as the OnePlus flagship series smartphone was getting more expensive every single year with the upgraded specs, OnePlus wanted to keep its tagline for coming up with the “Flagship Killer Phone” for fantastic pricing. This is where the whole Nord lineup of the smartphone was introduced to the market.

Is Nord a flagship killer? If we go with the specs, definitely not! But, if we go with the midrange markets, yes, we can say that the Nord series is the real killer in the midrange markets, thanks to the impressive specs, which are topped by the OnePlus’s Oxygen OS, giving the smartphone an edge against its competition.

The previous Nord series has already got itself in a good position within the midrange markets, so it’s expected with the all-new OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite too.

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new smartphone for this year, then all you need to do is wait for 15 more days. After that, you will upgrade to the latest smartphone on the market. Before launch, we have some new specifications, features, and pricing details for you.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite – Specification and Features

As many OnePlus fans have been looking forward to the launch of the all-new OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite.

Ahead of much speculated launch, we have got you covered with some new updates and leaks about the smartphone. Thanks to the famous tipsters, Abhishek Yadav, who is more known for his reliable leaks about gadgets.

New Processor?

The tipster shared that the launch of the phone is set to happen on June of this year and talking about the smartphone specs too, he shared that the Nord 4 will be going with an upgraded specs including a improved processor where leaks do suggest that the smartphone will be powered with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC out of the box.

Whereas the Nord CE 4 Lite will be getting the power from the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC out of the box and also as a piece of the good news, the CE 4 Lite will be getting na upgrade for IPS LED display to an OLED panel.

Expected Specs for OnePlus Nord 4

Talking about the elephant in the room, the OnePlus Nord 4 where it’s been said that the smartphone is going to be the rebranded version of the already launched and best selling OnePlus Ace 3V from China.

If that’s the case, then it makes it easier to specualte the specification details too! Here the smarptohne came with the 50MP OIS supported main sensor out of the box which is again the suppored by a 16MP selfi shooter too.

As we already said the smartphone will be getting the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC out of the box which will be combined with the all-new 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a faster storage of UFS 4.0 storage too.

Expected Specs for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

Next up is the all-new OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone where we have some new leaks suggesting that the smartphone will be coming with 8GB of RAM combined with a storage of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage too.

As already said that the smartphone will be getting the power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gem 1 SoC out of the box combined with the larger battery of almost 5,500 mAh and a faster 67W faster charging too.

On the display side the smartphone will ne upgraded to an all-new OLED panel which will be spread across 6.7-inch panel.

OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite – Leaked Pricing

Talking about the pricing side, the OnePlus Nord 4 and the Nord CE 4 Lite where we have speculations claiming that the Nord CE 4 Lite will be priced under Rs. 20,000 where as the Nord 4 will be priced under Rs. 25,000. We do need an official confirmation to get the price details.