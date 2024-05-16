Summer is just around the corner, and with the kids almost out of school, it’s the perfect time to grab some new tech gadgets. Whether you’re planning a vacation or just want to upgrade your devices, we’ve rounded up the best tech deals of the week. From the latest iPad to essential phone accessories, there’s something for everyone.

10th Generation iPad: A Versatile Tablet at a Great Price

The 10th-generation iPad is a fantastic tablet for both work and play. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the robust A14 Bionic chip. This iPad also includes a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that’s perfect for video calls and selfies. Additionally, it supports the Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard Folio, and offers 5G connectivity for faster internet speeds.

Initially priced at $449, Apple recently dropped the price to $349. However, you can snag a 64GB iPad for just $334 on Amazon right now. It’s an unbeatable deal for such a high-quality device.

Soundpeats Air4 Pro: Affordable Noise-Canceling Earbuds

If you’re looking for affordable wireless earbuds with excellent noise-canceling capabilities, the Soundpeats Air4 Pro is a great option. These earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 26 hours of battery life, making them ideal for blocking out distractions whether you’re working, commuting, or exercising.

These earbuds are a budget-friendly alternative to the AirPods Pro, providing similar features at a fraction of the cost. Currently on sale, they’re a smart choice for anyone wanting quality sound without spending a fortune.

Anker Powercore Magnetic Charger: Your Travel Companion

Traveling this summer? Don’t leave home without the Anker Powercore Magnetic Charger. This portable charger features a 5,000 mAh battery and magnetically attaches to your iPhone, providing a convenient, wire-free charging experience.

Regularly priced at $40, this handy accessory is now available for $32, saving you $8. It’s an essential gadget for anyone on the go, ensuring your phone stays powered up throughout your travels.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: Stream in Ultra HD

Upgrade your TV setup with the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. This device allows you to stream your favorite movies and shows in stunning 4K resolution. It’s easy to use and perfect for adding smart features to any TV, whether it’s in your living room or backyard patio.

Normally $50, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is currently on sale for $34. It’s an excellent investment for those wanting to enhance their viewing experience without breaking the bank.

More Exciting Tech Deals

In addition to the amazing iPad deal, there are several other tech bargains worth checking out. Here are some of our top picks:

– Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: Keep the kids entertained this summer with the Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet. Originally $150, it’s now available for $100, a $50 savings.

– iPad Air (5th Gen) with M1 Chip: For those needing more power, the iPad Air with the M1 chip is on sale for $399, down from $599.

– AGLUCKY Portable Countertop Ice Maker: Perfect for summer parties, this ice maker is now $70, saving you $30.

– TP-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router: Upgrade your home internet with this router for $75, down from $100.

– Samsung T7 Touch Portable 2TB SSD: Store all your important files securely with this portable SSD, now $140, saving you $70.

Conclusion

This week offers a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your tech collection with these amazing deals. Whether you need a new tablet, earbuds, portable charger, or streaming stick, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time discounts and make the most of your summer with the latest gadgets.