Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale is just around the corner, taking place on October 10th and 11th, and it promises fantastic discounts on a wide range of products, including tech gadgets. If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 should be on your radar. During this event, Amazon is offering a substantial 36% discount on these earbuds, slashing their regular price of $59.99 to an unbeatable $37.99. This deal not only saves you $22 but also gives you access to a well-regarded pair of earbuds that were already considered a great value.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – A Deal You Can’t-Miss

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2, introduced earlier this year, have garnered praise for their audio quality, especially considering their budget-friendly price point. In a review by Ted Kritsonis of Android Central, he commends their “rich, crowd-pleasing sound at a bang-for-your-buck price.” Now, with this 36% discount on Amazon, they become an even more compelling choice for those seeking affordable yet high-quality wireless earbuds.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: $59.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

This remarkable price drop presents an excellent opportunity to snag a pair of these true wireless earbuds for yourself, a family member, a friend, or even as an early holiday gift. At just $37.99, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 this year, making it a deal that’s hard to pass up.

Customization and Comfort

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is their customizability. They come with three different tip sizes to ensure you find the perfect fit for your ears. Comfort during extended wear is crucial, and these earbuds deliver in that regard.

Furthermore, OnePlus offers customization options through the Hey Melody app. With this app, you can create your own presets based on your audio preferences. Whether you want to boost the bass for an immersive music experience or fine-tune the settings for balanced listening, the Hey Melody app lets you tailor your audio experience to your liking. Additionally, if you’re using these earbuds with a OnePlus smartphone, they support Dolby Atmos for an enhanced audio experience. However, you don’t need a OnePlus phone to enjoy the many benefits these earbuds offer.

Intuitive Controls and Seamless Functionality

The Hey Melody app also allows you to customize the on-bud controls, granting you the freedom to decide what each bud does when you press it. This feature ensures a seamless user experience without the need to reach for your phone to answer calls, pause music, or skip tracks.

Like most true wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are versatile. You can use them to listen to music, podcasts, watch movies, and even answer phone calls. Kritsonis notes that the call quality is surprisingly good, even in moderately noisy environments.

Impressive Battery Life

On a single charge, you can expect around five hours of battery life with these earbuds. For extended usage, the included charging case keeps them powered up and ready to go. Keep in mind that higher volumes and active noise cancellation (ANC) may drain the battery more quickly. Nonetheless, these earbuds can comfortably accompany you through a workout session, your daily commute, or hours of listening enjoyment every week.

Don’t Miss Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event open to all Amazon Prime members, you can access these incredible discounts with your existing membership or even sign up for a 30-day trial if you’re not already a member. Whether you’re in need of new earbuds or have been eyeing other tech deals, this event is a golden opportunity to save big on your favorite products.

So mark your calendar for October 10th and 11th, head to Amazon, and grab the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at their lowest price of the year. Don’t let this outstanding deal slip through your fingers and elevate your audio experience with these impressive true wireless earbuds.