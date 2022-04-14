OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to come with 33W Fast Charging, says report

OnePlus had already officially stated that the new OnePlus 10R 5G, which supports 150W fast charging, will be released alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which supports 33W fast charging. According to the specs, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be the company’s most cheap 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, according to the official teaser, and the fast charger will most likely be included in the package, just like the rest of the OnePlus smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is believed to be an inexpensive smartphone, possibly costing less than Rs. 20,000 in India, based on charging speeds. Given the size of the battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G should provide excellent battery life, easily lasting a whole day even for heavy users.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – Specifications details

The phone is claimed to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and a 6.58-inch 120Hz FHD+ screen. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, according to the latest teaser, will sport a triple camera arrangement, with a 64/48MP primary camera and support for FHD video recording.

The smartphone will also have an ultra-wide-angle lens, which will most likely be an 8MP or 5MP sensor, which will likely lack detail and sharpness.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is expected to include a plastic frame and back panel, similar to the rest of the OnePlus Nord series, which should help the firm keep the device’s price low.

Because this is a budget phone, it will be missing the alert slider, which is only available on higher-end devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G – What’s the Pricing?

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is likely to be approximately Rs. 20,000. The phone is expected to ship with Android 11 on top of a proprietary OxygenOS 11 skin, and it will be updated to Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 in the coming days.

Separately, OnePlus has revealed that the 10R will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. A teaser image released by OnePlus ahead of the unveiling implies the phone would have a dual-tone design and a flat frame made of plastic.

The phone will be available in two colors: black and mint green. On the back, there will be a triple camera arrangement. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus 10R, as well as the OnePlus Nord TWS, will be available in India on April 28.

