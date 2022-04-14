Alliance Air no longer a subsidiary of Air India

Air India declared on April 14 that Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary.

The company’s official Twitter account made the announcement.

Passengers possessing Air India tickets with a 4-digit flight number beginning with ‘9’ or a 3-digit flight number beginning with ‘9I’ should be aware that their bookings are owned by Alliance Air, according to Air India’s advise.

From April 15, Air India will no longer handle Alliance Air bookings or inquiries, according to the statement.

Air India Asset Holdings Pvt Ltd owns Alliance Air, which was previously known as Air India Regional (AIAHL). It was established in April 1996 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Airlines (which later merged with Air India in 2011) and mostly flies domestic routes under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme.

Air India Limited, Alliance Air’s parent business, was sold to Tata Sons on October 8, 2021. Alliance Air was not included in the sale, and its assets and liabilities were instead transferred to Air India Asset Holdings Pvt Ltd (AIAHL), a state-owned special purpose vehicle that retains the remainder of Air India’s assets and liabilities. The government also planned to sell Alliance Air and use the earnings to pay off AIAHL’s debt, according to the Economic Times. Alliance Air was estimated to be worth roughly 2,000 crores.

In September 2021, Alliance Air and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) agreed to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. Alliance Air received the first aircraft on April 7, 2022. HAL adapted the Dornier 228 for commercial operations after it had previously only been used by the Indian Armed Forces. On April 12, 2022, Alliance Air launched a new route linking Dibrugarh, Assam, and Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, becoming the first airline in the country to use an Indian-made aircraft in civil aviation operations and the first commercial airline to operate the Dornier 228 aircraft.

Air India is India’s national airline, with its headquarters in New Delhi. [8] It is now owned by Talace Private Limited, a Tata Sons Special-Purpose Vehicle (SPV), following the sale of Air India Limited to the Government of India. Air India flies to 102 domestic and international locations with a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft.

J. R. D. Tata created Tata Airlines in 1932, and it was Tata who flew the airline’s first single-engine de Havilland Puss Moth, transporting air mail from Karachi’s Drigh Road Airfield to Bombay’s Juhu aerodrome, and then on to Madras (currently Chennai). After WWII, it was renamed Air India and became a public limited business.