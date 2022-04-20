OnePlus Nord N20 5G powered with Snapdragon 695 chipset launched officially in US

OnePlus has introduced the Nord N20 5G in the United States, just a few days before the debut of the updated Nord CE 2 Lite in India.

The smartphone is said to be standing as a new successor model to the Nord N10 5G and features a Snapdragon 695 chipset with a redesigned design on the inside. Here’s all you need to know.

Specification details for OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Rather than being constrained by a camera hump, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G features a novel design with flat sides and two huge camera housings positioned independently. A third camera and an LED flash are also located on the rear panel. The Nord N20 looks to be the same color as the Space Grey iPhone 5s.

The display on the front is a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with a poke hole in the corner. It foregoes a high energize rate in favor of a revive rate of 60Hz. The Nord N20, as previously stated, will be getting its power from the Snapdragon 695 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the phone, there is only one RAM and capacity option.

The camera has a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP profundity camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide focal point. The forward-thinking selfie camera has a resolution of 16MP.

It features a battery capacity of 4,500mAh and enables 33W rapid charging. It is powered by OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11. Regardless, this is unquestionably not an intelligent approach! There’s also a hidden unique finger impression scanner and a USB Type-C port, but no ready slider!

Estimating Pricing for OnePlus Nord N20 5G

In the United States, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G costs $282, which is around Rs 21,500 in India. Beginning April 28, it will only be available through T-Mobile. This is the same date as the OnePlus’ send-off event in India. As of yet, there is no word about the OnePlus Nord N20’s availability in other territories.

Insights concerning OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will have 5G similarity and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging, as indicated by the firm. A plan sketch is additionally accessible, demonstrating a rectangular back camera bump. More data will be delivered before the last declaration of all subtleties on the launch off day.

