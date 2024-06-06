As the anticipation for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 builds up, OnePlus has unveiled a series of enticing deals and discounts in its latest “community sale” event. Starting June 4, OnePlus is offering significant value propositions across its product range, including a complimentary OnePlus Watch 2 with the purchase of the OnePlus Open, its first foldable smartphone.

OnePlus Open and Free OnePlus Watch 2 Deal

OnePlus has announced that buyers of the OnePlus Open can get a free OnePlus Watch 2. This offer is available across all sales channels starting June 4. The OnePlus Open, currently priced at Rs 1,39,999 in India, will come with the OnePlus Watch 2, which itself is valued at Rs 24,999.

Additionally, OnePlus is providing an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus Open for customers using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to 12 months of no-cost EMI through various platforms, including Amazon, OnePlus online, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline partner stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

OnePlus Watch 2 Standalone Deal

During the community sale, the OnePlus Watch 2 is also getting its own attractive deal. Starting June 6, customers can avail a Rs 2,000 discount on the OnePlus Watch 2 across all sales channels.

Additionally, partner bank cards offer an instant Rs 2,000 discount, and buyers can opt for up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on their purchase.

Deals on OnePlus 12 Series

The OnePlus 12 series is also part of the community sale, with several compelling offers:

OnePlus 12: Available with an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000, a special discount coupon worth Rs 2,000, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on major bank cards. A 24-month no-cost EMI is available through paper finance starting June 6. The newly launched OnePlus 12 glacial white variant is included in this deal.

OnePlus 12R: Select variants have been available since June 4 with an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 and a special discount coupon worth Rs 2,000. These offers apply to transactions made with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank.

Additionally, buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 12,000 for the OnePlus 12 and up to Rs 6,000 for the OnePlus 12R when exchanging smartphones from select brands. New Jio postpaid customers can avail benefits of up to Rs 2,250 on purchasing these models.

Offers on OnePlus Nord CE 4

Starting June 4, buyers purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 4 can receive an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 across OnePlus online, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline partner stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. Customers using ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank can also benefit from up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on their purchase.

OnePlus Pad and Pad Go Discounts

From June 5, buyers can avail special price coupons for OnePlus tablets:

OnePlus Pad: A Rs 3,000 special price coupon across all channels, along with 9 months of no-cost EMI.

OnePlus Pad Go: A Rs 2,000 special price coupon, available with 9 months of no-cost EMI.

From June 4 onwards, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, OneCard, BOBCARD, and IDFC First Bank customers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus Pad and Rs 2,000 on the Pad Go. Students and RCC members can also enjoy additional offers and benefits on select online channels, including OnePlus online.

Conclusion

OnePlus’s community sale offers a host of deals and discounts, making it an excellent opportunity for buyers looking to upgrade their devices or explore new products.

The offer of a complimentary OnePlus Watch 2 with the OnePlus Open is particularly noteworthy. Whether you’re in the market for a new smartphone, smartwatch, or tablet, these deals are worth considering as OnePlus continues to deliver value-packed propositions to its community.

