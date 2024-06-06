Being able to handle calls effectively can be revolutionary in today’s hectic environment. With the help of the auto answer feature, your phone can automatically answer incoming calls after a set amount of rings. Those who drive frequently, have mobility problems, or work in settings where manually answering phones is unpleasant may find this to be especially helpful. This is a thorough guide on how to enable auto answer on different devices starting in 2024.

Open the phone app using these general steps for Android devices

Open the Phone app by default on your Android device.

Configure Access Settings: Press the menu symbol with three dots, which is often situated in the upper right corner. Choose “Settings” via the menu that drops down.

Call Configuration: You may need to navigate to “Call” or “Calling accounts” depending on your device.

Automatic Response: Search for the “Auto Answer” or “Automatic Answering” option. Turn it on by toggling it.

Decide on a delay time: You can define a delay before the call is automatically answered on certain devices. Select the duration in seconds that is most convenient for you.

Manufacturer-Specific Steps

Samsung : Go to “Settings” > “Accessibility” > “Interaction and Dexterity” > “Answering and Ending Calls”. Toggle on “Auto Answer”.

: Go to “Settings” > “Accessibility” > “Interaction and Dexterity” > “Answering and Ending Calls”. Toggle on “Auto Answer”. LG : Go to “Settings” > “Call” > “Answer Me”. Turn on “Auto Answer” and set your preferred delay.

Regarding iOS Devices

As of 2024, Apple offers a simple way for iPhone users to enable auto answer calls:

Access the Settings : Your home screen’s “Settings” app should be tapped.

: Your home screen’s “Settings” app should be tapped. Availability : After swiping down, select “Accessibility.”

: After swiping down, select “Accessibility.” Feel : Select “Touch” from the “Physical and Motor” section.

: Select “Touch” from the “Physical and Motor” section. Audio Routing for Calls : Click on “Call Audio Routing.”

: Click on “Call Audio Routing.” Auto-Respond to Calls : Turn on “Auto-Answer Calls.”

The amount of time that your iPhone will wait before answering a call automatically is configurable.

Regarding Windows Phones

Even though Windows phones are becoming less popular, if you still have one, here’s how to turn on auto answer:

Access the Settings : Navigate to the app “Settings.”

: Navigate to the app “Settings.” Accessibility : Press “Ease of Access.”

: Press “Ease of Access.” Automatic Response : Locate and turn on the “Auto Answer” option.

Apps from Third Parties

In the event that auto response is not supported by your phone or if you require additional customisation, third-party applications can be found on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Among the well-known ones are:

Android Auto Answer & Callback : Provides options for callback and fully customisable auto answer settings.

: Provides options for callback and fully customisable auto answer settings. Vani : Your Own Voice Assistant on the Go: Android. Enables using voice commands to answer calls.

: Your Own Voice Assistant on the Go: Android. Enables using voice commands to answer calls. iOS Auto Answer Calls : Extends the iOS default settings for auto answer to more comprehensive settings.

Driving Safety and Convenience Advice

Make sure that the auto answer settings encourage safe driving. Connect it to a Bluetooth headset or the hands-free system in your vehicle.

Personal space : When auto answer is turned on, use caution as it may answer calls in unsuitable circumstances.

: When auto answer is turned on, use caution as it may answer calls in unsuitable circumstances. Testing : After configuring the feature, test it to make sure the delay duration is acceptable to you and that it functions as intended.

Your productivity and safety can be greatly increased by turning on auto answer calls. These updated instructions for 2024 should make it simple for you to enable this useful feature, whether of whether you’re using an Android, iPhone, or even an older Windows phone.