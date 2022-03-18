OnePlus to soon launch Y1s Pro TV in India – Here is new renders and leaked specifications

Last month, OnePlus launched two smart TVs in India: the OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. Now, the company is preparing to release another model in its Y-series, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro renders have been leaked online, revealing the whole design. Furthermore, the most recent information has validated important specifications of the future model. Let’s get into the specifics.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro – Leaked Renders

According to 91mobiles, who cited tipster Ishan Agarwal, OnePlus will soon debut the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India. There has been no indication of a specific launch date or schedule.

And according to renderings, the forthcoming Y-series smart TV would look similar to the other OnePlus TVs on the market. It has tiny bezels across the screen and a large bezel at the bottom where the OnePlus logo will be put. There will also be two stands to provide assistance.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus TV Y1S Pro

The forthcoming smart TV will have a 43-inch screen with a 4K (38402160 pixels) resolution. The smart TV is rumored to run the Android TV 10 OS, which might be a disadvantage.

Both the TV Y1S and the Y1S Edge utilize the Android TV 11 operating system. The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will come with 24W Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos speakers.

It will have three HDMI connectors, two USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Miracast, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 for networking. Furthermore, the forthcoming OnePlus TV is said to include 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

It will come with a controller that has hotkeys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Google Assistant compatibility.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will also support Alexa voice assistants, Chromecast, and other similar technologies. Aside from that, there is no information available regarding the planned OnePlus TV. More information is expected in the following days.

OnePlus TV Y1S Pro – Leaked Pricing

Ishan Agarwal, a tipster, said that the OnePlus 10 Pro and Bullets Wireless Z2 are not the only products that the company is releasing.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is the company’s latest addition to its TV portfolio in the nation. This implies that the brand might unveil all three goods at the same time.

There is currently no formal information available about the impending television show. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, was recently teased in India. Furthermore, according to a rumor, the smartphone would be released on March 22 or March 24.

Furthermore, the pricing for the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is yet unknown. Given its characteristics, we anticipate that the smart TV will be more expensive than the previously announced Y-series devices.

The OnePlus TV Y1S is priced at Rs. 16,499, while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is also unknown whether the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will be available only offline or through both online and offline channels.

