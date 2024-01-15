Korean-based giant Samsung has finally released its newest version of OneUI, version 6, which will run over the existing Android 14 operating system.

However, the newly released OneUI 6 update did leave many Samsung fans around the world quite excited. Still, the excitement turned out to become a big nightmare for Samsung fans as the new update ended up causing Display issues on Samsung phones, and this happened right after many Samsung users pushed an update to the latest new OneUI 6.0.

OneUI 6.0 Update Becomes a Nightmare for Samsung fans.

Samsung‘s new OneUI skin was the real game changer and also the real reason behind Samsung’s success in the smartphone lineup. However, with the release of the six new versions for the skin, it seems the public release has some serious bugs, and a few reports also suggest that the new OneUI 6.0 update is missing the support for “Burn-In Protection” for OLED panels.

This minor bug has resulted in a big display issue, which resulted in OLED Panels getting a Yellow Color Tint. As many users started to boom the social media platforms tagging Samsung and sharing the same concern, the Korean-based giant soon initiated a thorough investigation into the concern to find the root cause of the issue.

As a result of the investigation, Samsung has responded to the users’ concerns, sharing that the issue was just “Software-related” and nothing is affecting the smartphone’s hardware side. Talking in depth about the issue, it’s been said that the new update has reportedly resulted in a conflict between Android’s built-in Night Light Feature and Samsung’s newly developed Eye Comfort Shield feature.

This conflict has resulted in the users facing the Yellow Tint issue on their display.

Is there any temporary fix for the Yellow Tint Display Issue?

Let’s not talk about the problem alone! If you are among those unlucky people who have updated to the new software update and are facing this issue, worry not; we have a fix for you! As the report about the issue has been circulating, we have a few tech Samsung fans who have figured out a temporary fix for this issue.

Talking about the quick fix for Yellow Tint on Samsung phones, some users have faced the same problem shared by switching off the network access to their smartphone and setting the time of the device to daylight hours.

This is not a permanent fix, but yes, as a temporary fix, you can consider doing it. Please share with us if you have been facing the same issue and whether this quick fix has worked for you!

What’s the permanent fix for the Yellow Tint Display Issue?

Regarding the permanent fix, as Samsung has shared that it’s a software issue, we have only one option: to “WAIT.” The Korean-based giant has shared that they will soon send an official update to fix this issue on a permanent basis.

Don’t worry; we will be updating you with the same as soon as Samsung confirms a fix patch update on OneUI 6.0.

What are the features you get with OneUI 6.0?

