Online Andar Bahar – The Basics

Stepping into the world of online gambling can be a daunting proposition. With popular card-based games such as poker, blackjack and rummy, the prospect of putting your money up against veterans of the game can be unnerving. For the Indian gamer, looking for a close-to-home alternative to the popular games, there is an easily accessible alternative.

This is where Andhar Bahar comes in. With the charm and simplicity of a card game you played as a child, Andar Bahar is a great introduction to the world of online gambling. A game more or less decided on luck and 50/50 chance, you’re less likely to find yourself intimidated by those more well versed in the game, leading to an enjoyable, heart racing gambling experience.

The Basics

The Andar Bahar game is one that finds its roots in India and has gradually grown in popularity. Though renowned for its simplicity, like all card games, there are basic rules essential to playing the right way.

The game is played with a single deck of cards, which is initially cut by the dealer, revealing an open card to the player. The player must then decide whether a card of the same value as the open card will appear on the left (Andar) or right (Bahar) side of the table. The dealer subsequently begins dealing the remaining deck on the left and right side of the table until a card of the same value as the open card appears. If the player has guessed right, and the card falls on the side he has chosen, he wins, whereas he loses in cases the card falls on the opposite side.

It is worth noting that if the first card drawn in black, the dealer starts dealing on the left side, and when the first card is red, the dealer starts on the right. When it comes to payouts, the rules of the game dictate that if the winning card appears on the same side at which the first card was dealt, the payout is 90%, whereas if it appears on the opposite side, the payout is 100%.

Getting Started Online



Now that you know how to play the game, the next step is to find out what format of Online Andar Bahar suits your taste. One of the selling points of this game is that it’s truly portable, playable on your smartphone, pc, laptop or tablet, while on the go. Much like many other card-based alternatives, Andar Bahar is playable through a live format. This involves a live dealer being streamed in real time. Bringing a more real-life casino experience to the table, Live Andar Bahar usually also allows you to converse and interact with the dealer, as well as other players. Popular iterations of the live Andar Bahar game can be with bets ranging between Rs.50 to 1 lakh.

For those more comfortable with the ensured randomness of software generated cards, the video alternative to the Andar Bahar game is just as easily available. Dictated by cheat-proof software, this format offers an extra level of security, especially to those new to the world of online casinos.

As mentioned before, Andar Bahar is a hassle-free alternative to more traditional card games. Whether you’re starting out, or just looking for a break from blackjack and rummy, the simplicity of the game is undeniably attractive.