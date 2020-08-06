Springboard secured $31M in Series B Funding

Springboard, a San-Francisco headquartered online learning startup focusing on mentor guidance and with a presence in India, has now secured $31 million in the Series B funding round backed by the Telstra Ventures.

Springboard has cumulatively raised more than $50 million. The other investors in the Series B round include the Vulcan Capital and SJF Ventures.

On the funding, Springboard Co-founder Parul Gupta said, “India is witnessing one of its toughest challenges owing to the recent job losses that have impacted a large section of the workforce. It is, therefore imperative for displaced workers to make the difficult transition into new, in-demand careers.”

Vivek Kumar, Managing Director, Springboard, said, “With this funding, we are in a good position to build on our strengths to provide in-demand job skills and holistic support at every step.”