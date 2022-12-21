Online Casinos in Canada: New Technologies Which Changed Online Gaming

Technology has significantly increased the accessibility of online casinos. Thanks to mobile casino gaming, almost 11% of all internet users are casino players. Efficient banking methods have also helped, especially when it comes to payment processing time and data security. Today the number of casinos that take Apple Pay is increasing, and this is one of the safest methods for online payments. It’s simple to use, and the information about your card or bank will never leave Appel’s database.

But there are other advancements in software development and payment systems that improved the iGaming industry. Let’s explore this in greater detail.

Data Analysis and Artificial Intelligence

Collection, transformation, and analysis of data are used in almost all industries. It’s understandable why data scientists are important, and why major investments go towards the betterment of data analysis. This technology directly ties into the advancements in AI and machine learning. AI isn’t heavily leveraged in the gambling industry, but there is an AI that is used for playing poker. It is called Pluribus and it can even beat professional players. So, if you plan to go pro, you can use AI to practice, and hone your poker skills. It’s like getting a lesson from a professional player.

Online casinos can use data analysis to create a more personalized experience for the users. There are so many new technology games that it’s difficult to keep track. As a result, It’s easy for players to overlook a game they would like since it gets lost in the endless sea of content. With AI and data analysis operators can recommend relevant content to users. As long as users interact with the platform frequently, and have a big history log, the algorithm will accurately predict what other games they might like.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

Dozens of internet casinos have embraced blockchain payments, some even deal exclusively with crypto. Blockchain payments are marketed as a private alternative to a highly regulated banking sector. They are decentralized and use a unique type of encryption. So, platforms that have enabled these payments tend to have another neat feature. They allow their players to gamble without going through the sign-up or account creation.

Obviously, many users find this appealing for multiplier reasons:

Distrust in online businesses and how they handle personal data.

Countries that tax gambling winnings won’t have insight into these transactions

Easier to stay anonymous if they hit the jackpot

Lowering the risk of identity theft if someone hacks online casinos where they play

Crypto payments are also faster, cheaper, and more secure. The only drawback is the volatility of the currencies. In the times of crisis like these, it’s not always wise to keep them, as they can lose value rapidly. Still, the tech itself is incredible, and it has the potential to improve our lives in general.

VR Casino Games

Although virtual reality isn’t dominating the world of online gambling, there are still a few casino games that are designed for VR. This can also be a unique opportunity for developers to try and innovate. They can create gambling content that takes more advantage of VR capabilities.

We have already seen how casinos leveraged arcade-style games and made them similar to slots. Basically, when you shoot an enemy they can randomly drop valuable rewards or minor rewards, or they might not leave any loot behind. If bullets are treated like currency, then it’s easy to connect the dots and imagine how this can work in a VR game. This would be way more appealing than just creating a slot game that feels clunky and lackluster.

Cloud Tech

Finally, we often overlook the contributions of cloud computing. Players in regions that don’t allow online gambling wouldn’t be able to enjoy their favorite hobby. Thanks to cloud server technology, they are accessible through a VPN. This technology has significantly increased the mobility of gambling content and that definitely allowed it to grow further.

Conclusion

It will be interesting to see how new developments in tech will shape the gambling industry in Canada. Once we have better 5G coverage the developers will be able to make games that consume more bandwidth. Also, VR headsets will become more accessible, and once the number of those users grows, it will prompt developers to think in that direction. There is another trend of skin-betting in the eSports industry, if more video games use the same feature it will open up additional possibilities for gambling platforms.

Author:

Joshua Robinson is a tech-savvy blogger and an experienced online gamer. He enjoys playing popular co-op games, and he is a big fan of slots, online poker, and blackjack. Joshua also loves to cover topics that have to do with gambling, especially tips for beginners.