Zelenskiy to address US Congress

According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to be in Washington on Wednesday to address Congress. His return from Ukraine would be the first time since Russia’s attack on February 24.

According to the US State Department, Tehran and Moscow’s relations are turning into a “full-fledged defense partnership” as a consequence of Iran’s supply of drones to Russia for use in the battle in Ukraine.

In order to help keep citizens online despite Russian attacks on infrastructure, the Ukrainian government declared to have secured a contract with Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. to buy thousands enough of its Starlink antennas.

Key Developments:

Ukraine to Get Thousands More Starlink Antennas, Minister Says Ukraine Gets IMF Nod for Non-Cash Program, Paving Way for Aid US Lawmakers Release Huge Spending Bill Before Year-End Deadline Germany Demands Rheinmetall Fix Faulty Puma Armored Vehicles

On ground

As stated by the Ukrainian General Staff, Russia is deploying more and more armed troops, military equipment, ammunition, and gas toward Ukraine from the distant east. According to a recent update, Russian forces are still targeting their military actions in the Donetsk region’s Bakhmut and Avdiyivka areas.

Zelenskiy Plan for Direct Address to US Congress on Wednesday

Following the predicted declaration by President Joe Biden’s administration that the US will supply Kyiv Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, Zelenskiy’s travel to Washington to address Congress on Wednesday would step up US support.

According to individuals involved with the arrangement who preferred to remain anonymous because the statement hasn’t been made public, Biden will meet Zelenskiy at the White House. They claimed that due to security concerns, the plans are still not final.

Other members were urged to be “physically present” on Wednesday in a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday. Zelenskiy was supposed to visit the Capitol, based on an earlier report from Punchbowl News.

White House representative declined to respond right away. Requests for comment made after Kyiv work hours were not immediately responded to by Zelenskiy’s press office.

US says Russia and Iran Forging ‘Full-Fledged’ Partnership

According to US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, the relationship between Tehran and Moscow is turning into a “full-fledged defense partnership” as a consequence of Iran’s drone supplies to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine Plans to Triple Emergency Aid Stations for Blackouts.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyha, Ukraine wants to increase the 5,000 areas where people already have constant access to heat and electricity.