Online roulette systems that work

The game of roulette is immensely popular at both land-based and online casinos like playuk.com, but it is by no means new. In fact, it has been around for hundreds of years and ever since it was invented, people have tried to beat the house edge. Finding a way to win consistently when playing roulette is obviously a huge challenge, but some strategies can simplify your mission. While they shouldn’t be regarded as a recipe for success, these are the online roulette systems that work.

Progressive Roulette Strategies

Progressive roulette systems are quite popular both online and brick-and-mortar casinos. They are easy to learn and master and require players to increase the size of their bets after each round. Solid bankroll management is needed to keep the progression sustainable on long term. What this roulette system is supposed to achieve is to recuperate the losses suffered over a rough patch and make a small profit.

The Martingale Strategy

The Martingale is one of the online roulette systems that work at any type of roulette – but can also be used on other games. This is one of the progressive techniques that demand players to double the size of the wager after each unsuccessful round. It’s important to start with a rather low betting unit, so you can double the stakes long enough, without crippling your bankroll. There is some math behind this roulette system, but overall it is not complicated and anyone can do it, especially beginners.

Players are supposed to start with no more than 1% of their bankroll and bet on red and black or evens and odds. If they win, they take the profits and start from scratch, otherwise, they double the stakes until they win. The upside is that you are guaranteed to win eventually, as long as you can maintain the progression. On the flipside, there’s a serious risk of losing the bankroll or hitting the betting limits.

Reverse Martingale Strategy

The Reverse Martingale online roulette system is just as popular and just as the name suggests, it is the exact opposite of the Martingale. The technique, however, is the same and players double the amount wagered after a winning round. That’s because the goal is to maximize profits rather than recuperate losses, so the focus is on boosting winning streaks. It is entirely up to the players to decide when they want to stop the progression, with most punters usually quitting after four or five wins.

D’Alembert strategy

The D’Alembert online roulette system is named after the mathematician that invented it a long time ago. It is in many regards similar to the Martingale, but instead of doubling the stakes, players increase them by one unit. This greatly reduces the risks of going bankrupt or hitting the betting limits accepted by the online casino. On the other hand, it doesn’t provide any guarantees of offsetting previous losses at the end of a long streak. Once again, the focus is on even money bets, such as colors and even or odd numbers, so it’s easy to keep track of your progression. This system works the best at European roulette.

Labouchère system

The Labouchere online roulette system is yet another strategy with a fancy name inspired by its creator. It is one of the more complex systems, as it is based on a string of numbers that act as a betting sequence. This goes by the name of Labouchere chart and it grants players some degree of flexibility in choosing the progression, based on their bankrolls and expectations. A sequence can look very much like this 1-1-2-1-2-2-1 and players cross off the numbers at the end of the sequence when they win. Since this is a more complex strategy, it works better for veteran punters who don’t mind using math when gambling.

The Fibonacci System

We continue the list of online roulette systems that work with the Fibonacci strategy. It was named after the famous sequence of numbers discovered 2000 years ago and thoroughly analyzed by the Italian mathematician. It is another progressive system, which uses the Fibonacci numbers to increase the size of the bets after successful rounds. When players lose, they increase the amount of the bet with a sum equal to the last two wagers. Once again, it requires players to set clear limits, as they are supposed to decide when it is time to return to the original stakes and take their profits.

Non-progressive systems

Non-progressive online roulette strategies are also popular, because of their simplicity, yet they are not as effective. Players are under less pressure of losing their bankroll or suffering sizable losses, because the size of the bets doesn’t change. These systems are commonly referred to as flat betting and they are better suited for recreational players who want to keep gaming sessions fun and easy.

