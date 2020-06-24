91springboard secured Rs 45 cr in fresh round of funding

91springboard, a Goa-based coworking space provider, has now secured INR 45 crore, in a fresh funding round from its existing investors.

Anand Vemuri, CEO, 91springboard said,

“91springboard is one of few coworking players that has been profitable on a company level. We have secured funding of Rs 45 crore from our existing investors and we plan to utilise it by offering new-age and customised solutions that will help all our members adapt to the new normal.”

“We have reopened 14 of our 27 coworking spaces across India. These 14 office spaces are located in Delhi NCR, Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa. The rest of the spaces will reopen soon based on government advisories and our own assessment of health and safety. We have received an encouraging response from our members with nearly 60 percent of members returning or committed to return soon to our co-working spaces. We have also witnessed a 2X growth in demand from large enterprise teams as they are now looking for benefits like flexibility, PAN India access, strategic partnerships, and much more,” Anand further added.

Founded in 2012, 91springboard counts firms like SleepyCat, IndiaMart, TataSky, CLearTrip, OLX, and Groww among its clients. Apart from offering office space, it also offers like strategic partnerships, registered office facilities, and others.

