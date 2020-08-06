Online Teen Patti – The Basics

Undeniably one of the more popular games played by the Indian audience, Teen Patti is by far and away a game that has adapted well to the online, virtual format.

A great Indian alternative to more traditional card-based offerings such as poker and blackjack, Online Teen Patti is easy to pick up and long been a staple among avid players. Whether it be free, or real money Teen Patti, it is a great way to link up online for a game with friends.



The Basics



The Teen Patti game is a simplified variation of the popular game of poker. Often a mainstay in Indian households, the game is a familiar sight for many. However, for those of us looking to get in on the action, it’s an easy game to grasp.



Played with a standard 52-card deck, and without the use of jokers, the game usually involves 3 to 6 players, each dealt 3 cards. Players then begin to bet, based on their chances of winning, dependent on their cards. Much like poker, the winner is usually decided based in whether they carry a set (three cards of the same kind), pure or straight sequence, flush (cards of the same suit), or pairs.

An “ante”, or forced bet is decided before the game in order to ensure that a player loses money in case he/she repeatedly folds each round. Players may also be “blind” or “seen” players depending on whether or not they are aware of their own cards. This also dictates the minimum amounts required to be bet by players in order for them to stay in the round, which me be equivalent to, two times, or four times the stake amount.



The game continue until only two players remain, or all other players fold, at which point the player with the highest ranking cards, or the last player remaining, wins, respectively. An easy game to dive into, with the possibility of large pay outs, it’s easy to see why this game has gained popularity.



Getting Started Online

You would be hard-pressed to find an online casino not offering some form of a Teen Patti online game. Whether it be live tables, or gambling softwares, it is a staple on most popular websites. However, it is important to deal with operators boasting a solid reputation for fairness, safety and security. 22Bet is one such popular title offering trusted gambling services perfect for a sporting Teen Patti game.

Games may either be played live, or virtually. Whereas the live format allows the player to interact with real-life dealers situated in special studios, streaming in real time, the virtual format relies on a fraud-free software capable of randomly generating cards on a virtual 2D or 3D table. Both formats allow you to play along with friends who can join the same lobby, or try your luck with gamers from across the globe



Whether you’re an amateur looking for a fun way to pass the time, or a seasoned veteran, there’s a range of lobbies to choose from, all offering an attention grabbing game of luck and skill that’s sure to scratch your gambling itch.