OnlyFans have donated 500 ETH to UkraineDAO, a charity seeking donations to help Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. According to CoinDesk, OnlyFans donated 500 ETH (approximately $1.3 million) to one of the more active decentralized autonomous organizations supporting Ukraine.

UkraineDAO has been a top crypto contributor to Ukraine’s government since tweeting out its ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) addresses in February. The government has now received almost $50 million in digital donations.

Pussy Riot, a Russian art collective, and Trippy Labs, a non-fungible token (NFT) firm, established the DAO. OnlyFans’ 500 ETH investment was part of a $6.5 million crowdfunded NFT sale on March 2, which contributed to the DAO’s greatest single donation.

The donation is part of OnlyFan’s larger humanitarian effort in support of Ukraine, led by Leonid Radvinsky, the Ukrainian-American proprietor of the subscription platform.

OnlyFans is an internet content subscription service based in London. By charging “fans” who subscribe to their content, content creators can monetize their labor. It allows content creators to receive monthly funding, as well as one-time tips and a pay-per-view option, directly from their audience.

The company said, “Given our strong personal ties to Ukraine, we wanted to support in a way which felt true to who we are at OnlyFans and which focused on getting aid and support to the Ukrainian people”.

According to the company, it has now donated over $5 million to various humanitarian activities in support of the country, with another $1 million gifts scheduled for March 15.

“These tragic events have had a terrible impact on individuals including members of our creator community,” Ami Gan, CEO of OnlyFans, said in a statement. “

Only half of the 1,000 ETH reserve money was available at the time when the donation to Ukraine was done by OnlyFans. According to a CoinDesk representative, the 500 ETH payment pushed the overall amount over the barrier, and more donations poured in.

Lilu Miller recently called out to her followers, begging them to support her, the Ukrainian people, and the country’s troops, according to a Newsweek report.

Lilu Miller, a popular pay-per-view model. She is based in Kyiv and ever since the breakout of the war, she has stopped posting her usual explicit content on the network in favor of war-related information.

“I am more or less safe but terrible things are still happening in many cities of Ukraine. I ask everyone who is not indifferent to everything that’s happening to support my people, my army, and, of course, me,” she said in a video at the time”, she posted on February 28.

