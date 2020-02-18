Onsitego secured $19M in Series B from Zodius and Accel

Onsitego, which is a Mumbai based sales service startup, has now secured $19 million in the funding round of Series B led by the Zodius Growth Fund, with the participation from the existing investor Accel Partners.

The startup revealed that the investment would be going to be used for consolidating its market position in the device protection market, expanding into the annual maintenance contract, home protection, and on-demand services.

Kunal Mahipal, Founder and CEO, Onsitego said, “Customer satisfaction and loyalty depends on post-purchase services offered by any company, whether it is a retailer or a brand. It is our mission to provide best-in-class services to the end customer.”

“A large part of the new investment will go towards scaling our capabilities in home appliances, expanding distribution in general trade, and developing capabilities for AMCs and on-demand services to cover all customer segments,” he added.

Prayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel said, “We invested in Onsitego five years ago as an early investment. The company has grown exponentially since then, without burning any capital. This round is a testament to the strong customer franchise, unique business model, great team, and superlative execution.”

Comments

comments