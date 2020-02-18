Genius Corner secured $250K from individual investors

Genius Corner, a Noida based education technology startup, has now revealed that it has secured $250000 from the individual investors, including the Jyoti Arora, Mahesh Mohta, Nachu Subramanian, and Srivats.

The startup revealed that the funding would be going to be used to onboard some of the additional 30000 students on the platform.

The startup has delivered more than one million hours of personalized learning to about 50000 students.

With the help of its student-centric approach, the startup identifies the need skills and interest of a student and then tries to deliver the learnings via its uniquely designed methodology, which suits the student.

“Genius Corner has a unique/innovative value proposition and business model that allows them to onboard students at a much higher velocity,” Mahesh Mohta, a Singapore-based Investor said.

