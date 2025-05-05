In a bold move set to reshape the informal job market in India, Bengaluru-based startup Vahan has partnered with OpenAI to integrate GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini into its AI-powered voice assistant. This cutting-edge deployment aims to automate and scale the recruitment of India’s vast blue- and grey-collar workforce—transforming how millions of workers discover and apply for jobs.

A Voice That Hires: AI Meets the Indian Worker

Imagine being able to call a number, speak in your language, and have all your job-related questions answered by a voice that never sleeps. That’s exactly what Vahan has built. Its AI assistant functions like a 24/7 recruiter, answering questions about job roles, salaries, locations, and even collecting and verifying ID documents.

Currently available in Hindi and English, the assistant is designed for job seekers who may not be digitally savvy or comfortable navigating online job platforms. This demographic has traditionally relied on word-of-mouth or local recruitment agents—a model that Vahan is now modernising with AI.

40,000 Jobs a Month—and Growing

With its AI assistant already in action, over 40,000 job placements are being facilitated every month for top gig economy platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, and Zepto. The voice-based interface ensures that users feel like they’re speaking to a real person, making the experience accessible and trustworthy.

And the numbers don’t stop there. Vahan has scaled its reach to 900+ cities through partnerships with 1,500+ recruitment agencies, automating repetitive tasks like data entry, candidate matching, and follow-ups. In some cases, agencies report productivity jumps of up to 300%, freeing human recruiters to focus on higher-value tasks.

From Upskilling to Hiring: The Vahan Journey

Vahan wasn’t always in the recruitment space. Originally launched in 2016 as a WhatsApp bot for upskilling, it pivoted to recruitment in 2019 after its founders realised that blue-collar workers weren’t actively looking for jobs online. Instead, they depended on local networks and informal communication—an insight that led to the creation of a voice-first recruitment model.

This pivot turned out to be game-changing. The AI assistant today doesn’t just support job seekers; it also equips recruitment agencies with tools to streamline their operations and close hiring loops faster.

Scaling New Frontiers: What’s Next for Vahan?

Vahan intends to deepen its penetration into Tier 2, 3, and even rural areas by adding support for eight Indian languages to its AI helper. In keeping with India’s ambition to become a manufacturing and logistics powerhouse, it is also expanding beyond delivery positions into occupations like factory workers, warehouse employees, and taxi drivers.

GPT-4o’s integration makes the assistant smarter, faster, and more context-aware, enabling it to manage intricate conversations and requests with little human intervention.

AI as Amplifier, Not Replacement

In a country where labour costs are relatively low, the idea of AI replacing human workers often sparks concern. Vahan, however, positions its AI not as a threat but as an amplifier—helping humans do more, earn more, and reach more people.

By automating routine processes, recruiters can spend more time on meaningful engagement, training, and relationship-building. The goal is to enhance the recruitment ecosystem, not disrupt it.

Backed by Big Names

Vahan has substantial financial support for his vision. The firm raised $10 million in a round headed by Khosla Ventures in September 2024, with participation from Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Paytm founder, Y Combinator, and Gaingels. The money will go toward improving AI capabilities, growing operations, and strengthening relationships with agencies and employers.

By combining state-of-the-art artificial intelligence with a thorough knowledge of India’s unorganized labor population, Vahan is creating more than simply a hiring platform; it is also establishing the groundwork for a more accessible, effective, and inclusive labor market. In the process, it’s demonstrating how technology can genuinely empower the marginalized when used carefully.