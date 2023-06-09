OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Disputes Elon Musk’s Claims of Prioritizing Profit Over Safety

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, had previously asserted that OpenAI prioritizes profit over safety in the realm of artificial intelligence. However, during an event held in New Delhi, India, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman refuted these allegations, deeming them entirely baseless. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, visited the capital city of India, Delhi, and participated in an event organized by The Economic Times, a prominent Indian newspaper. During the event, Altman engaged in discussions about the broader implications of artificial intelligence and addressed queries posed by leading tech startups and policymakers in India. During the Q&A session with the audience, one person raised a question about Elon Musk’s concern regarding OpenAI receiving substantial investments from tech giant Microsoft, despite claiming to be a “non-profit” organization. Altman responded that he doesn’t want to engage in a feud or argument with Elon Musk. He expressed his liking for Musk as a person but strongly disagreed with Musk’s views on the matter. Altman stated that he takes pride in the work OpenAI is doing and believes it will have a beneficial impact on the world. He also said he tries to maintain a positive stance and not get caught up in such disagreements.

Elon Musk and Open AI

Elon Musk is a highly influential entrepreneur who has founded and led companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. He has a strong interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and has both supported and criticized its development.

Musk was initially involved with OpenAI, an organization focused on creating AI that benefits humanity. He co-founded it in 2015 with other notable figures. However, their relationship faced challenges, and Musk resigned from OpenAI’s board in 2018, citing potential conflicts of interest with his own AI work at Tesla.

He also expressed concerns about OpenAI’s safety measures and governance structure, particularly after it became a capped-profit corporation and received a significant investment from Microsoft. Musk also criticized OpenAI for using Twitter’s database to train its AI chatbot, ChatGPT.

Musk often emphasizes the potential risks associated with advanced AI, such as its misuse or surpassing human intelligence. He advocates for responsible and ethical development and the use of AI.

Musk accused OpenAI of transforming into a company focused primarily on maximizing profit, claiming it was under the effective control of Microsoft. He also expressed doubts about OpenAI’s ability to ensure safety and maintain proper governance. Musk found OpenAI’s development of ChatGPT, a highly advanced AI chatbot, to be remarkably impressive yet also somewhat unsettling.