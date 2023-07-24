OpenAI’s Sam Altman Launches Worldcoin Crypto Project: The Rise of World IDs and the Vision for Universal Basic Income

On Monday, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman unveiled the highly-anticipated Worldcoin cryptocurrency project, which is aimed at addressing the growing concern over AI bots and establishing a unique digital identity system. The core offering of the project is its revolutionary “World ID,” a digital passport that serves as undeniable proof of a person’s humanity, differentiating them from AI bots. To obtain a World ID, individuals are required to undergo an in-person iris scan using Worldcoin’s groundbreaking ‘orb,’ a silver ball approximately the size of a bowling ball. This innovative approach to identity verification sets Worldcoin apart from traditional cryptocurrencies, capturing the essence of humanity in a tangible and secure manner.

Worldcoin’s beta period saw a remarkable 2 million users, signaling the project’s potential to revolutionize digital identity verification. With the official launch on Monday, Worldcoin is now rapidly expanding its “orbing” operations to 35 cities across 20 countries. As an added incentive, users in specific regions will receive Worldcoin’s native cryptocurrency token, WLD, which has already experienced an impressive surge in early trading. On Binance, the world’s largest exchange, WLD skyrocketed to a peak of $5.29, with a trading volume of $25.1 million at 1000 GMT, far exceeding its initial starting price of $0.15.

The technology behind Worldcoin’s digital identity system is built upon the blockchain, ensuring that World IDs are stored securely and preserving user privacy. Co-founder Alex Blania emphasized that this decentralized approach prevents any single entity from controlling or shutting down the system, adding an extra layer of trust and reliability.

The project’s vision extends beyond mere identity verification; it aims to play a crucial role in combating the growing impact of generative AI, such as the human-like language produced by ChatGPT and other advanced chatbots. By utilizing World IDs, users can distinguish between real individuals and AI bots online, reducing the potential for fraudulent interactions and maintaining the integrity of digital platforms.

Altman envisions Worldcoin as an essential component in shaping the future economy, especially in response to the disruptive influence of generative AI. One specific application that Altman finds compelling is the concept of universal basic income (UBI), a social benefits program designed to provide financial support to all individuals. As AI continues to replace human jobs, Altman sees UBI as a potential solution to address income inequality and ensure a fair distribution of wealth.

While Altman acknowledges that a world with UBI might still be far off, he emphasizes the importance of experimenting with new ideas to pave the way for a better future. Worldcoin’s unique approach to digital identity could play a significant role in realizing this vision. As only genuine humans can possess World IDs, the system could effectively minimize fraud and ensure that UBI reaches those who truly need it.

Altman’s optimism and commitment to exploration align with the broader mission of Worldcoin and OpenAI. By launching this pioneering project, Altman and his team are leading the charge in redefining the role of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the world of AI and digital identity. The potential of Worldcoin extends far beyond the financial realm, positioning itself as a catalyst for societal change and progress.

In conclusion, the launch of Worldcoin marks a momentous milestone in the world of cryptocurrencies and AI-driven technologies. With its innovative World ID system and ambitious vision for universal basic income, the project has captured the attention of millions worldwide. As Worldcoin’s “orbing” operations continue to expand globally, the impact of this revolutionary cryptocurrency project is poised to shape the future of digital identity verification and foster a more equitable society for all.

Worldcoin’s launch represents a significant step forward in the ongoing exploration of how blockchain technology can be leveraged for social and economic transformation. The World ID system has the potential to address critical challenges in the digital landscape, including identity fraud and the rise of AI-driven bots impersonating humans online. By providing a secure and decentralized method of verifying human identity, Worldcoin offers a solution that could have far-reaching implications for various industries, from online platforms and social media to financial services and government institutions.

As the project expands its ‘orbing’ operations to 35 cities across 20 countries, it is set to create a diverse and robust network of World ID users. This expansion not only bolsters the credibility and reach of Worldcoin but also facilitates a more comprehensive understanding of its real-world applications and challenges. As users embrace the World ID system and begin to utilize it for various purposes, valuable insights can be gathered to refine and optimize the technology further.

