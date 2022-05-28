OpenSea redesigns parts of its NFT store as sales continue to slump

OpenSea, which is one of the most prominent NFT commercial centers, has made modifications to the site’s profile and assortment pages to make the site more user-friendly and to place more emphasis on the NFT itself. in addition to the announcement of the latest developments on Thursday According to the organization, these adjustments are only the “beginning” of the work that will be done by the group to enhance how the website operates. The work will be done to improve how the website performs.

The updated OpenSea profile page reminds me a lot of the ones that are offered by Twitter and Etsy, in my view. On the other hand, it’s not an egregious offense, to begin with. More seasoned replicas may sometimes provide a bit of a challenge to investigate, and it would seem that the company has smoothed over a few of the market’s rougher edges.

Additionally, the problem that existed on the assortment page that displayed NFT bundles has been fixed. It gives off the impression of being slightly more contemporary and does not place an excessive amount of emphasis on metrics, such as the number of people who hold particular non-fungible tokens or which non-fungible tokens in the assortment are the least costly.

Even if there are no issues with the update, it couldn’t have been implemented at a more convenient moment for the company. Over the previous year, there has been a gradual and, at times, precipitous fall in the number of NFT agreements. (If we are being forthright, OpenSea did not consciously decide to deliver a completely different NFT commercial center this time around; rather, Coinbase was the party responsible for doing so. According to DappRadar, when anything unfavorable occurs, OpenSea’s average selling price, the number of sellers, and volume have all decreased from the previous month. Despite this, OpenSea continues to be the market with the highest level of spending activity.

According to the data that is shown in the following paragraphs, the overall market for NFTs is continuing its downward trend. Token that cannot be exchanged for anything else, the image may send many different messages depending on how it is sliced up. Both the average number of commercial transactions and the average volume of financial transactions have decreased significantly over time (regardless of a critical flood in the organizations behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club on May first). Assigned a responsibility that is sometimes referred to as the “other side”) When looking at the average from month to month, it is evident that the number of transactions is still on the decline, but the number of true agreements is beginning to make a comeback.