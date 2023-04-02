Oppo Pad 2 and OnePlus Pad Soul has made its way to launch

Technology enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly waiting for Oppo’s launch event on March 21, 2023. The Chinese tech giant is set to introduce its flagship Find X6 series, the Oppo Pad 2, and other exciting products that promise to revolutionize the tech industry.

While the Oppo Pad 2 is mostly a rebranded version of the much-awaited OnePlus Pad Soul, it is expected to make a splash in the global market with its unique features and cutting-edge technology. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Oppo Pad 2 will come equipped with a smart touch keyboard and a Pencil, making it a complete package for professionals and casual users alike.

If rumors are to be believed, the Oppo Pad 2 may soon launch in India as well, which is great news for Oppo fans in the country. However, there is no official confirmation from Oppo regarding the same, and we will have to wait and see.

The Oppo Pad 2 is strikingly similar to the OnePlus Pad, with a big rear camera hump and rounded corners. The only difference is the Oppo logo instead of the OnePlus one, giving it a unique identity. With its metal unibody design and an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Oppo Pad 2 promises to offer a stunning visual experience to users.

While some sources suggest that the Oppo Pad 2 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, a Geekbench listing has hinted at a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset remains unknown until Oppo confirms it, but we can expect a powerful processor that can handle the latest games and heavy-duty apps with ease.

Other features expected on the Oppo Pad 2 include a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP selfie shooter, a 9,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 skin. Additionally, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support will enhance the entertainment experience, making the Oppo Pad 2 a perfect device for streaming movies and TV shows.

The launch event in China will also feature the much-awaited Find X6 with Hasselblad cameras, which promises to set a new standard for mobile photography. Oppo’s Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds are also expected to make an appearance, offering users an immersive audio experience with ANC support and bamboo fiber diaphragm sound units.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, Oppo’s launch event on March 21, 2023, promises to be a game-changer for the tech industry, and Oppo fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see what the company has in store for them. While we wait for official confirmation on the Oppo Pad 2’s features and specs, we can rest assured that it will be a groundbreaking device that will make a mark in the global market. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development.