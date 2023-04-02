Boult Audio Drift Plus Smartwatch – Here is what we know:

Boult Audio has made a strong entrance into the smartwatch market in India with the launch of its new Drift Plus smartwatch. This affordable smartwatch comes packed with features that are highly sought after by consumers. From Bluetooth Calling to fast charging, and an IP rating, the Drift Plus offers all the features that one could ask for in a smartwatch.

The smartwatch’s sleek and stylish design is sure to turn heads with its zinc alloy frame and a 1.85-inch IPS LCD HD display. Users can choose from over 150 watch face options to customize their watch to their preference. The watch includes a speaker and a microphone that supports Bluetooth version 5.1, allowing users to make and receive calls. The watch also supports virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri, depending on the phone being used.

The Boult Drift Plus is not just a pretty face, it comes packed with various health sensors that monitor heart rate, SpO2 levels, blood pressure, sleep, and periods. Additionally, it tracks steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered. There are over 100 sports modes available to track different types of physical activity, such as cycling, swimming, yoga, and more. The watch sends water drinking and sedentary reminders to help users maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The watch’s battery lasts up to 7 days, providing users with uninterrupted usage, and supports fast charging through Lightning Boult. It takes just 2.5 hours to charge the watch to its full capacity. The smartwatch also includes in-built mini-games, weather updates, and the ability to find a lost phone. Furthermore, it supports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, ensuring the watch is protected from the elements.

The Boult Drift Plus is available for purchase on Flipkart and Boult Audio’s website. The introductory price for the smartwatch is Rs. 1,499, making it an affordable option for those looking for a feature-packed smartwatch. The watch comes in five colors: Snow Cream, Jet Black, Black Coffee, Dark Blue, and Light Blue, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their style.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Boult Drift Plus is a smartwatch that offers great value for its price point. It has all the features that one could ask for in a smartwatch, from health monitoring to sports tracking, and more. With its sleek design, long battery life, and fast charging capabilities, the Boult Drift Plus is a smartwatch that is sure to impress.