The 96th annual Academy Award nominations have set the stage for a lively movie season, leaving us wondering: Will it be the year of “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”? Both films secured multiple nominations, with “Barbie” earning eight and “Oppenheimer” leading with 13.

“Barbenheimer”

Amidst the nominations, a fun term has surfaced: “Barbenheimer,” combining the titles of the two prominent films. The buzz around these movies is growing as anticipation builds for the awards ceremony.

Diverse Nominees in Major Categories

Predictions about a clear winner in major categories like best picture, the best director, the best actor, and the best actress proved challenging due to the exceptional quality and talent showcased in the past year’s films. Notable nominees in the Best Picture category include “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “The Holdovers,” and “Poor Things.”

Full List of Nominees

Best Picture

A diverse line-up including “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and more.

American Fiction

In “American Fiction,” director Cord Jefferson brings us a comedy-drama featuring Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a writer tired of clichés in “Black” entertainment. Monk decides to make a statement by writing a book filled with these stereotypes. As the book gains popularity, Monk finds himself immersed in the very world he criticized.

Barbie

Directed by Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” is a fantasy comedy starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The film follows Barbie’s journey of self-discovery in both Barbie land and the real world after experiencing an existential crisis. This delightful movie blends comedy, emotional depth, and explores the challenges of being a teenage girl.

Oppenheimer

Directed by Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” is a biographical film centered around J. Robert Oppenheimer, the leader of the nuclear weapons team at Los Alamos. The movie delves into Oppenheimer’s life, scientific contributions, and his internal struggles.

Anatomy of a Fall

In Justine Triet’s French legal drama thriller, “Anatomy of a Fall,” we navigate the complexities of a relationship and a murder investigation. The story revolves around novelist Sandra Voyter, who faces legal suspicion following her husband’s mysterious death.

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne directs “The Holdovers,” a Christmas comedy-drama. The film follows a strict classics teacher at a New England boarding school who unexpectedly becomes the chaperone for students with no plans for Christmas break.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and is titled “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The story focuses on a series of murders targeting Osage Nation members after oil is discovered on their land.

Maestro

Bradley Cooper directs “Maestro,” a biographical drama about the legendary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. The film provides insights into Bernstein’s personal life, musical achievements, and the challenges within his marriage.

Best Director:

Jonathan Glazer: “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos: “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan: “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper: “Maestro”

Colman Domingo: “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti: “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy: “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright: “American Fiction”

Best Actress:

Annette Bening: “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone: “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan: “Maestro”

Emma Stone: “Poor Things”

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo.

Best Supporting Actress:

Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Recognizing Outstanding Writing

The Academy Awards also acknowledge outstanding writing through the categories of Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay. Notable mentions include “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” and “The Zone of Interest.”

Celebrating Animation and Visual Excellence

Animated Feature: “The Boy and the Heron,” “Elemental,” “Nimona.”

Production Design: Nominees include “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Napoleon,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Poor Things.”

Costume Design: “Barbie” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Napoleon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Cinematography: “El Conde,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Editing: “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon, “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”.

Excellence in Makeup, Sound, and Visual Effects

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Golda,” “Maestro,” “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things,” and “Society of the Snow.”

Sound: “The Creator,” “Maestro,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”, “The Zone of Interest” “Oppenheimer”.

Visual Effects: “The Creator,” “Godzilla Minus One,” and more.

Musical Contributions: “American Fiction,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “Barbie.”

Anticipation Builds for the Awards Night

As the 96th Academy Awards approach, the excitement among movie enthusiasts continues to grow. The diverse range of nominees across various categories reflects the richness and variety of cinematic achievements in the past year. Moviegoers eagerly await the announcement of winners and the memorable moments that will unfold during the prestigious awards ceremony.