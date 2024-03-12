The 96th Academy Awards in 2024 witnessed the triumph of “Oppenheimer,” a cinematic powerhouse that dominated the evening with seven well-deserved Oscars. Christopher Nolan’s directorial masterpiece clinched some of the most prestigious awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The film showcased the extraordinary talents of Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy, securing the coveted awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor, respectively. In addition to these accolades, “Oppenheimer” also claimed victories in cinematography, editing, and score, making it the night’s biggest winner.

“Barbie,” the counterpart to the dual box-office phenomenon Barbenheimer, secured eight nominations but left the ceremony with only one win for Best Song – “What Was I Made For?” This recognition, however, adds to the film’s overall success and highlights its impact in the category of original songs.

“Poor Things” emerged as another notable winner at the 2024 Oscars, making its mark in the technical categories. The film earned accolades for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Costume Design. These wins underscore the meticulous craftsmanship that contributed to the film’s visual appeal and immersive storytelling.

Cillian Murphy continued his winning streak by securing the Best Actor award for his role in “Oppenheimer.” This victory follows his earlier successes at the 2024 Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Murphy’s captivating portrayal in the title role solidified his position as one of the most celebrated actors of the year.

In a surprising upset, Emma Stone claimed the Best Actress award for her role in “Poor Things.” This victory marked a significant moment, as Stone triumphed over strong contenders, including Lily Gladstone, who made history as the first Native American nominated for Best Actress for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The evening’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, brought a mix of humor and emotion to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony featured a range of both lighthearted and poignant moments, with Kimmel, a seasoned comedian and late-night talk show host, returning for his second consecutive year as the Oscars host and fourth time overall.

Now, let’s delve into the complete list of Oscar winners for 2024:

Major Winners:

Best Picture: “Oppenheimer” Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Best Actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Best Original Screenplay: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” Best Adapted Screenplay: Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” Best Animated Feature: “The Boy and the Heron” Best Animated Short: “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono” Best International Feature: “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom) Best Documentary Feature: “20 Days in Mariupol” Best Documentary Short: “The Last Repair Shop” Best Live Action Short: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Best Score: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” Best Original Song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Best Sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest” Best Production Design: James Price, Shona Heath, and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things” Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer” Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston, “Poor Things” Best Costume Design: Holly Waddington, “Poor Things” Best Editing: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer” Best Visual Effects: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”

These winners collectively defined the 96th Academy Awards, showcasing a diverse range of cinematic achievements across various categories. The ceremony celebrated the outstanding contributions of filmmakers, actors, and creative minds who brought these compelling stories to life on the big screen.