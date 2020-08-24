Otipy An Social Commerce Startup secured $1M

Otipy, the social commerce venture of farm to fork agritech startup, Crofarm, has now secured $1 million from Inflection Point Ventures.

According to the report, it has scaled 4X growth in the last three months and expects the fresh funding to further boost its momentum as the country emerges from the Coronavirus Lockdown restrictions.

Otipy connects consumers with the farmers via its women resellers. This venture claims that it has more than 1000 partner resellers catering to more than 100000 consumers.

On the funding, Otipy Co-founder and CEO Varun Khurana said, “We have built a very strong community with our partner resellers (mostly women) and have empowered them by providing an alternate source of income especially in these times when other sources have dried up. Also, with the recent changes in APMC our farmer network is growing at a very fast pace. “